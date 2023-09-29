Caramelize Canned Pumpkin For Richer, Tastier Pies This Fall

As soon as the pumpkin spiced latte popped up at Starbucks (and even before that), we were in fall pumpkin mode. There's not as much buzz about a classic pumpkin pie recipe as there is about novelty treats like Wendy's Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Salt & Straw's new festive pumpkin spice flavor, but there are still plenty of tricks you can try to elevate this fall dessert. One of the most criminally underrated? Caramelizing your pumpkin purée.

What does this accomplish? Like when caramelizing most things, adding this extra step into your recipe will bring out the sweetness in your pumpkin. It will also turn the flavor in your fruit's sugars from one-note sweetness to complex layers of toasted caramel goodness. Plus, if you're a fan of the pumpkin flavor itself, taking the time to caramelize your purée will concentrate its flavor even more. Keep in mind that your fruit will turn a darker color like most foods do when they're being caramelized. But in the case of pumpkin pie, that will only make your dessert look richer and more intensely pumpkin-flavored (which it will be). And as an added bonus, cooking your purée will help to get rid of some of the excess moisture.