Think Twice Before Using Fresh Pumpkin In Your Pie

Fall, as we all know, is pumpkin season, and one of the most exciting things about pumpkins is the pie. Yes, they're always present at Thanksgiving dinner, but a great pumpkin pie recipe is worth making over and over all autumn long. Seasonality is a delightful thing — and many of us want to take advantage of this — but as beautiful as a fresh pumpkin might be, some applications are better than others. You might be thinking, "Surely a pie is the perfect use for fresh pumpkin," but that's not necessarily correct. In fact, not only is there no shame in using canned pumpkin, but it's preferable when it comes to pie filling due to the water content of fresh pumpkin.

Fresh pumpkins are so dense with water that when used for pie, their flavor is diluted and the texture is grainier than what you'd get from canned pumpkin puree, which is closer to the feel of panna cotta. Additionally, choosing the right fresh pumpkins to puree is less straightforward than you may think. For example, the kind of pumpkins you select for jack-o-lanterns are far from ideal for pie; many of the varieties, despite names like sugar pumpkin or pie pumpkins, can have a fibrous mouthfeel and make pumpkin pie less appetizing.