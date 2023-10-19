Your Pumpkin Pie Will Be Even Better With Praline

Pumpkin pie is a must-have staple for everyone's Thanksgiving dessert table, offering a simple, creamy filling bursting with fall flavors. While there's nothing wrong with maintaining the pumpkin pie status quo, no one will complain about spicing up a tried-and-true recipe with the addition of praline.

A Southern twist on the classic French candied almond, praline is a sumptuous combination of pecans, sugar, and dairy. Unlike brittle, praline is cooked at lower temperatures, resulting in a gooey, creamy, nut-filled candy. Not only will sugary, buttery pecans complement the baking spices and richness of the pumpkin filling, but they will also give your pumpkin pie a luxurious crunchy, chewy element.

Pumpkins and pecans are both native to North America, and you'll usually find pecan pies right next to their pumpkin counterparts on the dessert table. Consequently, in the spirit of Thanksgiving, praline will only add to the all-American authenticity of pumpkin pie. Furthermore, the ingredients in a pecan pie filling overlap with pecan praline, so you're essentially getting two pies in one with this delicious pumpkin pie upgrade.