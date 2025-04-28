10 Frozen Desserts At Walmart, Ranked Worst To Best

Anyone who's navigated the aisles at Walmart (with or without its app) knows you can find just about anything your heart imagines inside one of the stores. From groceries to prepared foods to seemingly endless snack options, Walmart really is the big box store with something for everyone — dessert lovers included. You can find desserts throughout the entire store, in fact, and if you're looking for a cake, cookie, or pie, you can hit up the bakery. But if you're looking for a frozen treat, the frozen dessert aisle has you covered on that front.

Not only are there are plethora of dessert options to be found in Walmart's frozen section, but there are lots that specifically fall under one of Walmart's brands. I'm no stranger to Walmart's dessert selection, having ranked Walmart's bakery pies, and I wanted to put frozen desserts to the test as well. I sought out these Walmart-branded frozen desserts, ranking them from worst to best based mainly on taste.

Specifically, the brands at play in this ranking are Great Value and Better Goods (two Walmart-owned brands), while I exclusively focused on frozen treats, as opposed to straight up ice cream. Ice cream is undoubtedly the king of all frozen treats, but comparing plain ice cream to something like a cookie ice cream sandwich or fudge bar felt a bit unfair, so this ranking exclusively features on other types of frozen treats from Walmart. Here are 10 frozen Walmart desserts ranked worst to best.