10 Frozen Desserts At Walmart, Ranked Worst To Best
Anyone who's navigated the aisles at Walmart (with or without its app) knows you can find just about anything your heart imagines inside one of the stores. From groceries to prepared foods to seemingly endless snack options, Walmart really is the big box store with something for everyone — dessert lovers included. You can find desserts throughout the entire store, in fact, and if you're looking for a cake, cookie, or pie, you can hit up the bakery. But if you're looking for a frozen treat, the frozen dessert aisle has you covered on that front.
Not only are there are plethora of dessert options to be found in Walmart's frozen section, but there are lots that specifically fall under one of Walmart's brands. I'm no stranger to Walmart's dessert selection, having ranked Walmart's bakery pies, and I wanted to put frozen desserts to the test as well. I sought out these Walmart-branded frozen desserts, ranking them from worst to best based mainly on taste.
Specifically, the brands at play in this ranking are Great Value and Better Goods (two Walmart-owned brands), while I exclusively focused on frozen treats, as opposed to straight up ice cream. Ice cream is undoubtedly the king of all frozen treats, but comparing plain ice cream to something like a cookie ice cream sandwich or fudge bar felt a bit unfair, so this ranking exclusively features on other types of frozen treats from Walmart. Here are 10 frozen Walmart desserts ranked worst to best.
10. Freedom Pops
Freedom allegedly tastes pretty good, but after tasting one of Walmart's Great Value brand freedom pops? I'm thinking freedom should taste a little bit better. Don't get me wrong — there's nothing terribly wrong with these popsicles, and they're indeed a sweet little treat. But ice pops just aren't the most exciting type of frozen dessert to begin with, and in a list that's stacked with some pretty tasty treats, it was too difficult for these to truly compare.
I could see the freedom pops being more enjoyable on a hot summer's day, but even then, it's not the first treat I'd reach for if others were available. The main issue I had is that they're pretty watery, without little going on flavor-wise beyond sweetness. Apparently, the red part is supposed to taste like cherry, the white like lime, and the blue like blue raspberry. However, those flavors weren't super easy to distinguish over the general sweetness of the popsicle as a whole.
Again, to be clear, I didn't hate these popsicles by any means. But something had to come in last place, and these just didn't leave me with a lasting impression to make them worth a second thought.
9. Chocolate Cake Pops
I've been known to enjoy a well-balanced cake pop every now and then, but I can't say it's my favorite dessert out there. More than that, can a frozen cake pop possibly be any good? Well, based on my experience with Walmart's Better Goods chocolate cake pop, the answer is ... sort of. There were some positives, but the chocolate flavor just didn't do it for me, and I felt the texture was a little lackluster overall, hence it's next-to-last placement.
These chocolate cake pops come in a pack of four, and while they do come frozen, I was able to take a bite about 10 minutes after I'd taken them out of the freezer. Unfortunately, the inside of the cake pop was a little too dry to truly enjoy, and the chocolate flavor was lacking. It almost tasted more like a cake pop with the impression of chocolate flavor rather than the real thing — as if it just couldn't quite reach that desired level of chocolatey goodness (despite a chocolate cake base and coating).
Now, I do think these could be a worthwhile treat for anyone who has cake pop-loving kiddos. Just don't go into this expecting a product that's bakery-level quality.
8. Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich
So simple yet so good, the humble vanilla ice cream sandwich is a staple freezer treat in my book. They unequivocally remind me of childhood, and as far as my memory allows, I don't think I've ever had a bad ice cream sandwich. Unsurprisingly, Walmart's version of a vanilla ice cream sandwich didn't change that sentiment. Then again, I can't say it's the best ice cream sandwich I've ever had, nor was it among the better frozen desserts from Walmart.
My main issue with this sandwich wasn't the vanilla ice cream per se, but rather the chocolate sandwich part. There was something a little off about the texture. It still tasted good, yet I couldn't help but wish that the sandwich part was a little better. It was almost dry and sort of cardboard-like, as opposed to something that just sort of melts in your mouth.
The flavor of the sandwich as a whole was pretty good and what you'd expect, albeit a little plain and boring. This treat is good for those purists out there who love a simple, classic frozen dessert. But I think you'd be better off going with a name brand on this one (if just for the chocolate wafers), or opting for one of the higher-ranked Walmart frozen treats.
7. Neapolitan Ice Cream Sandwich
If there's one thing that's slightly better than a plain vanilla ice cream sandwich, it's a Neapolitan ice cream sandwich. Lucky for us, Walmart sells both types of ice cream sandwiches. Now, in the grand scheme of which is better, the two ultimately fare pretty similarly, though I have to give the slight edge to the Neapolitan, so it ranks just above the vanilla. It's hard to beat three different flavors of ice cream all packed into a single sandwich.
Of course, just because there are three flavors of ice cream doesn't mean my issues with the sandwich wafers have changed from the vanilla variety. As expected, the sandwich wafers on this ice cream sandwich are just like the vanilla ones — which is to say a little dry and lackluster. The trio of ice creams did work to entice me a little more; after all, how can you stay caught up on a dry wafer when you've just transitioned from vanilla to strawberry ice cream?
Obviously, if you somehow don't like Neapolitan ice cream or you don't want quite so many flavors in one treat, you should probably stick with a standard vanilla ice cream sandwich. But I enjoyed these treats slightly more than the vanilla one, even if I'd still opt for a different brand that does a better wafer.
6. Birthday Cake Pops
After trying the chocolate cake pops, I can't say I had super high hopes regarding Walmart's frozen birthday cake pops. Yet despite my reservations, I ultimately found myself enjoying the birthday cake flavor much more than I did the chocolate. In fact, I'd say both the flavor and texture of this cake pop was significantly better than the chocolate version. While these weren't the best frozen dessert on this list, my faith in freezer cake pops was at least slightly restored, and it's well-placed in the middle of these rankings.
Unlike the chocolate cake pops (which I felt were quite dry), the birthday cake version was almost perfectly moist. I also enjoyed the mellow vanilla flavor that this cake pop had to offer. I'm not really sure what made this a so-named birthday cake pop other than few errant sprinkles on the outside, but I suppose vanilla cake works for a birthday, too.
Now, this isn't a professional-level cake pop, nor is it better than something you could bake up at home. But for a previously-frozen dessert, I think the moisture level was pretty good, which is really all you can ask for in a cake pop — well, that and a decent flavor. Even though neither frozen cake pop on this list blew me away, if I had to choose one flavor to purchase again? It'd be the birthday cake one without a doubt.
5. Fudge Bars
If your childhood was anything like mine, then fudge bars were stocked in your freezer throughout the year. A simple yet timeless treat, fudge bars have proven to withstand the test of time — at least to my taste buds. And while I can't exactly argue that fudge bars are the most exciting item on this list — they're arguable among the plainest — there's something about that creamy, chocolatey goodness that's nearly impossible to mess up. I'm happy to report Walmart's Great Value brand managed to capture the essence of a fudge bar quite nicely, earning a spot in the top five on this list.
I really enjoyed how creamy these fudge bars were, while still retaining plenty of chocolate flavor. The texture of these bars was delightful, as well. It was somehow like ice cream but not quite ice cream — meaning it's a true frozen dairy confection, as the packaging describes it. Even though there was nothing revolutionary about these Great Value fudge bars, there doesn't have to be.
As a tried and true treat, you can safely buy this Great Value brand product over a name brand, and still receive the same level of quality. The only reason these don't rank higher is because fudge bars are ultimately a bit simple, allowing some more intricate frozen desserts to edge them in the rankings.
4. Orange Sherbet Tubes
Ah, yes: There's truly nothing like a nondescript orange sherbet tube after a long day. These Great Value brand orange sherbet tubes (seemingly a play on the name brand Push Pops) actually do make for awfully tasty treats, all jokes aside, despite my initial qualms.
Truthfully, I don't often give much mind to orange-flavored desserts. If I'm going to go for a fruit-forward dessert at all, orange is just about my absolute last choice. But these tubes don't just hold and orange dessert, they hold orange sherbet, and that's where the magic came into play. Indeed, I was pleasantly surprised by the creamy, mellow goodness offered by these orange sherbet tubes. The sherbet was so soft and creamy, while the orange flavor wasn't too in-your-face or overbearing, instead taking a back seat to the sheer creaminess of the sherbet.
Now, I still probably wouldn't choose the orange flavor if other sherbet options were on the table. But I can't deny the fact that even those who don't typically go for orange-flavored desserts (like myself) would likely enjoy this frozen treat. Only a couple of Walmart's frozen treats impressed me more than this one, so it comes in fourth.
3. Chocolate Dipped Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
You've likely heard of Drumsticks, the classic ice cream cones with a chocolate coating and (often) peanuts on top of that. It's essentially the same as a chocolate-dipped vanilla cone, and Walmart's Great Value brand has a take on the popular name brand treat. Now, to be sure, not every Great Value dupe can live up to the name brand. But in the case of Drumstick versus this chocolate dipped vanilla ice cream cone, I'd say they're basically neck and neck.
Of course, any comparisons to Drumsticks aside, these frozen desserts from Walmart hold their own as tasty treats, and are more than worthy of space in your freezer. My only real gripe (and one of the factors that kept these from topping this list) is that I wish there were more peanuts on top, as depicted on the box. Everything else about the cone was as expected: The rich chocolate coating, the vanilla ice cream underneath, and the hardened chocolate at the bottom of the cone.
These may not be the most revolutionary treats out there, but they really don't have to be. The classic combination of ice cream cone, vanilla ice cream, chocolate coating, and peanuts is one that needn't be messed with. Consequently, Great Value's take on such a treat is a winner in my book, earning second place among these frozen desserts.
2. Chocolate Ice Cream Stroopwafel Caramel Sandwiches
I was certainly intrigued by these Great Value chocolate ice cream stroopwafels, as they were different from anything else on this list. There are other ice cream sandwiches included, of course, but none with stroopwafel cookies as the sandwich part, and none with caramel flavor, either. As it turns out, these are tasty little treats, with a near-perfect flavor and texture balance.
First things first: The flavor of these stroopwafel ice cream sandwiches was about as good as it gets. While you have to be both a chocolate and caramel lover to enjoy this treat, this is a genuine treat for those who do seek out those flavor profiles. The chocolate ice cream worked really well alongside the caramel waffle cookies, offering up all the rich, luscious flavors one would expect.
Another key success here was the texture, which was a little bit crunchy thanks to the waffle cookies. While most ice cream sandwiches are soft through and through, this one had a nice juxtaposition between soft ice cream and crispy sandwich cookies. That was something that essentially guaranteed my repurchasing this treat in the future, and helped it come in second place among frozen desserts from Walmart.
1. Hip Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches
If there's one way to elevate an ice cream sandwich to impossibly delicious standards, it would be slapping two cookies on the outside, then rolling the whole thing in chocolate chips. Walmart's version of such an ice cream sandwich — known as the hip chip ice cream sandwich — hits all those sweet notes. It had a thick layer of ice cream in the middle and chocolate chip cookies on the outside, all rolled in crunchy chocolate chips. This was an absolute masterclass in frozen delights, and the best frozen dessert from Walmart on this list.
Now, I may have previously raved over these types of ice cream sandwiches, such as the Sublime ice cream sandwiches in my ranking of Trader Joe's chocolate treats. But a cookie ice cream sandwich still has to earn its flowers, and it really comes down to those cookies on the outside; any hint of hardness or staleness, and the balance is all off. In other words, the chocolate chip cookies have to be nice and soft, and these cookies definitely were just that.
I was actually very impressed by how good the cookies were. Though frozen, their soft texture paired oh-so wonderfully alongside the luscious ice cream and crunchy chocolate chips. Without a doubt, if there's one Walmart frozen dessert I'd keep stocked in my freezer? It'd be the hip chip ice cream sandwich.
Methodology
When ranking Walmart frozen desserts, my criteria largely came down to how good a treat tasted and how much I enjoyed the overall flavor. Of course, there's quite a bit of subjectivity at play, and I naturally preferred certain flavors that others might completely despise. That being said, I do tend to enjoy just about every dessert flavor out there, so no list item was ranked solely based on whether I personally hate (or love) a given flavor.
I ranked the desserts based on how well the flavor worked, whether the flavor was accurate and representative, or whether it fell a little flat. A good example of a flavor falling flat is the chocolate cake pops. They just didn't quite hit the chocolatey notes that I was looking for, and the texture was fairly subpar, as well. Meanwhile, the chocolate caramel stroopwafel sandwiches had a really nice chocolate-caramel flavor, while the texture worked well between the soft ice cream and crispy waffle cookies.
On that note, texture was another important factor. I found the texture to be a little disappointing for the lower-ranked frozen desserts, whereas the texture worked really well in others, like the hip chip ice cream sandwiches.