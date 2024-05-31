The Ratio Tip For Perfect Cake Pops Every Time
Cake pops are a decadent treat ideal for gracing dessert tables at parties or simply enjoying an indulgent snack on a regular day. One of the key tips for making the perfect cake pops is getting the cake filling right: It should be moist and tender but not too gooey and certainly not too dry; sweet, but not like a sugar lick and definitely not plain (it is a sweet treat after all). All these boil down to the cake-to-frosting ratio.
To start, use a ratio of 1 heaping tablespoon of frosting to 1 box cake mix. The reasoning behind this small initial ratio is to allow room for adjustments — you can top up with more icing in case the mixture is too dry and you don't need to worry about too much frosting which would be harder to reverse unless you make more cake.
The exact amount of cake and frosting your pops need depends on a few factors. First, and most importantly, is the moisture level of the cake or leftover cake if that's what you're using. If it's very moist, you'll need less frosting than when using a drier bake. Second, the method you use to crumble the cake matters. Blasting it in a food processor will produce finer crumbs and a dough-like consistency that'll require little to no frosting for binding. On the other hand, breaking down cake using your bare hands won't get as close to that moist consistency so you'll require more frosting.
Get your customized cake-to-frosting ratio
To find the cake-frosting ratio customized for your particular cake pops, it'll take a bit of testing, tasting, and experimenting. Start by crumbling the cake as finely as possible. Only after that should you add frosting. Begin with the 1 tablespoon we mentioned above and knead it into the cake using your hands until well combined. Assess the change in consistency, by molding a ball in your hand, so you can decide whether you require more frosting or not.
If the mixture doesn't bind together without falling apart, add more frosting, a tablespoon at a time. And in case your mixture becomes too wet (evidenced by excessive stickiness and frosting residue on your hands), you'll need to add more cake to balance it out. The goal is to have a Play-Doh consistency. After that, you can proceed with your cake pop recipe as usual.
However, that's not the end. Once your cake balls are ready, before gobbling them up, do a simple test taste. Did the finished pops come out the way you wanted? If they're too mushy, you'll need to limit your frosting the next time and if they're too dry, take note to add a bit more frosting for the next batch. But if they're the right consistency, then you now have a customized ratio to refer to in the future. Repeat this experiment with different cake types until you have your collection of ideal ratios for various cake pops.