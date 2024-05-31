The Ratio Tip For Perfect Cake Pops Every Time

Cake pops are a decadent treat ideal for gracing dessert tables at parties or simply enjoying an indulgent snack on a regular day. One of the key tips for making the perfect cake pops is getting the cake filling right: It should be moist and tender but not too gooey and certainly not too dry; sweet, but not like a sugar lick and definitely not plain (it is a sweet treat after all). All these boil down to the cake-to-frosting ratio.

To start, use a ratio of 1 heaping tablespoon of frosting to 1 box cake mix. The reasoning behind this small initial ratio is to allow room for adjustments — you can top up with more icing in case the mixture is too dry and you don't need to worry about too much frosting which would be harder to reverse unless you make more cake.

The exact amount of cake and frosting your pops need depends on a few factors. First, and most importantly, is the moisture level of the cake or leftover cake if that's what you're using. If it's very moist, you'll need less frosting than when using a drier bake. Second, the method you use to crumble the cake matters. Blasting it in a food processor will produce finer crumbs and a dough-like consistency that'll require little to no frosting for binding. On the other hand, breaking down cake using your bare hands won't get as close to that moist consistency so you'll require more frosting.