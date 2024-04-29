Stroopwafels Are The Cookie Upgrade You Need For Ice Cream Sandwiches

A bite of a homemade ice cream sandwich usually includes a crunchy chocolate chip cookie or a soft chocolate cookie, just like the store-bought varieties many of us grew up on. Both versions are good, whether you simply crave a sweet treat or need to cool down on a warm day, but let's be honest, sometimes they're pretty dry and boring. The Dutch waffle cookie known as a stroopwafel is an easy and indulgent upgrade to the classic handheld dessert, and we strongly suggest you try this swap.

When it comes to tips for making the best ice cream sandwiches, the use of stroopwafels on both sides offers an upgrade in taste, texture, and aesthetics that will please the kids as well as the adults at your next party. The Dutch cookies are sweet and chewy with caramel between two thin layers — it's an ideal swap if you prefer a softer cookie over a crunchy one. The taste of a stroopwafel is similar to a sugar cone, so the flavor will be relatively familiar even if you haven't traveled to the Netherlands. Stroopwafels look their namesake waffles, offering a nostalgic flare and a deep caramel flavor that's beloved by the Dutch — and now you too. Find a recipe online to make homemade stroopwafels, or try our simple tip to skirt the stress with a faux version that is just as tasty. You can also check out a grocery store with a selection of European items or order them online.