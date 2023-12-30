The Simple Tip For Making Faux Stroopwafels Without The Stress

If you've ever had a genuine stroopwafel from the Netherlands, you'll likely swear there's nothing like it — and you would be right; it's inimitable in so many ways. Thought to have originated in Gouda, Holland, in the late 1700s, the so-called "syrup waffle" is a little round wonder that's crisp, chewy, sweet, and savory all at the same time. It's defined by a waffle-print pattern in the cookie-like exterior and a rich caramel syrup that oozes gloriously out the sides when slightly heated. While making a genuine stroopwafel at home is technically possible, there is a quick and easy way to make a faux version if attempting the real thing isn't in your wheelhouse.

While it won't be the same as what you'd eat in Holland or what you can order online, the faux stroopwafel is still supremely tasty, super easy to create, and made with two readily accessible components. The waffle-print cookie in an authentic stroopwafel is made with a special type of mold, one that creates a print similar to a waffle cone for ice cream. Instead, you'll purchase already-made Italian cookies called pizzelle and a can or jar of the milky caramel-like product dulce de leche. Then it's as simple as spreading the dulce de leche over a single pizzella, end to end, and topping it with another pizzella to create a cookie sandwich of creamy deliciousness.