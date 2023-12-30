The Simple Tip For Making Faux Stroopwafels Without The Stress
If you've ever had a genuine stroopwafel from the Netherlands, you'll likely swear there's nothing like it — and you would be right; it's inimitable in so many ways. Thought to have originated in Gouda, Holland, in the late 1700s, the so-called "syrup waffle" is a little round wonder that's crisp, chewy, sweet, and savory all at the same time. It's defined by a waffle-print pattern in the cookie-like exterior and a rich caramel syrup that oozes gloriously out the sides when slightly heated. While making a genuine stroopwafel at home is technically possible, there is a quick and easy way to make a faux version if attempting the real thing isn't in your wheelhouse.
While it won't be the same as what you'd eat in Holland or what you can order online, the faux stroopwafel is still supremely tasty, super easy to create, and made with two readily accessible components. The waffle-print cookie in an authentic stroopwafel is made with a special type of mold, one that creates a print similar to a waffle cone for ice cream. Instead, you'll purchase already-made Italian cookies called pizzelle and a can or jar of the milky caramel-like product dulce de leche. Then it's as simple as spreading the dulce de leche over a single pizzella, end to end, and topping it with another pizzella to create a cookie sandwich of creamy deliciousness.
Getting the most out of your faux stroopwafels
The two ingredients for a faux stroopwafel are generally available in mainstream supermarkets. Pizzelle cookies from Italy are becoming more popular worldwide, so you'll generally find them in the cookie section of a grocery store, international food market, or various online sellers. Pizzelle have a waffle imprint similar to stroopwafels, but the pattern is more intricate, typically a mix of floral and geometric impressions. For more authentic stroopwafel cookies, buy the plain vanilla version of pizzelle rather than the common anisette-flavored ones.
You may not have noticed dulce de leche in your local grocery outlet, but it's likely nestled in the baking aisle next to cans of evaporated and condensed milk. Dulce de leche is sometimes called Mexican caramel and is used similarly to condensed milk. It's particularly suited as a caramel substitute in faux stroopwafels because of the rich, toffee-like flavor and creamy consistency.
The highly recommended way of eating a stroopwafel is to place it across the rim of a warm cup of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate for a few minutes, softening the caramel. The same goes for your faux version using pizzelle and dulce de leche. You end up with a toasty, warm treat that's soft on the inside and crispy on the exterior.