It's always a good time to get smart about grocery spending. Unlike rent or internet bills, groceries are a monthly expense you do have the power to decrease every month. There are plenty of useful strategies for saving money at the grocery store, including buying items in bulk and opting for in-season fresh produce. They might not seem like big changes, but shaving off a couple bucks on your weekly grocery receipt can add up quickly.

Throughout the United States, Walmart is the leader in inexpensive groceries. A 2024 study from UBS, which was discussed on CNBC's "The Exchange," found that, on average, groceries at Target were 10% more expensive than at Walmart, and Amazon Fresh was 20% more expensive. Therefore, if you're looking to get the best grocery prices in town, Walmart is most likely the spot for maximum savings.

As the motto "Save Money. Live Better." might suggest, Walmart says its mission is to provide the cheapest prices possible for customers. This explains why the company has developed quite a few online tools, programs, and clearance options to help customers save time and money. Some are included in its Walmart+ membership, while others are completely free. Armed with these tips, you'll be able to strategize your spending and save some extra dollars every time you go grocery shopping at Walmart.