Can You Drink Alcohol During Lent?
For Catholics everywhere, Lent is a time of reflection and self-denial, but what exactly you are to be denying yourself from can sometimes be confusing. This is especially true when it comes to alcohol. During Lent, the most common thing people abstain from is meat on Fridays. However, even that has some confusing specifics, as it is only "flesh meat" that's off the menu, which only includes the meat of warm-blooded animals. So, not only is fish not considered meat during Lent, but you can actually eat reptile meat like frog legs, too. It's no wonder people get mixed up, which can be particularly fraught when talking about a religious observation. Thankfully, alcohol is easier, because while excessive consumption is always discouraged, you don't have to abstain during Lent.
While you might not be able to grill up a steak on Fridays, beer, liquor, and wine are all still on the table. However, Lent isn't just about avoiding meat; it is supposed to be a time of penance and fasting. Even for normal meals, it is encouraged that you eat smaller portions during the 40-day period and avoid overly expensive or indulgent food. Of course, this means different things to different people, and fasting from alcohol (along with sweets and other pleasures) is not uncommon for Catholics during Lent; it just isn't required if you're going by the Good Book. And, if you look at history, you will find that alcohol and Lent actually have a special relationship.
Alcohol and Lent have a fascinating history
While you can certainly make the personal choice to abstain from alcohol during Lent (and it would be a worthwhile sacrifice), if you would like to have a few drinks free from anxiety, know that one of Germany's best beer styles is associated with Lent. According to legend, German monks at the Paulaner monastery supposedly first brewed Doppelbock beer as a hearty and filling drink to help nourish them during their Lenten fast.
However, the truthfulness of this story has been called into question, as others claim the beer was first brewed in celebration of a saint's feast that just so happened to fall during Lent. Nevertheless, these particular monks were of an order that actually kept the Lenten fast year-round, so drinking the beer certainly did nourish them. Those first sips of Doppelbock would also have been taken during Lent, even if it wasn't exactly invented for that reason.
This tradition has survived in Germany to this day. While Doppelbock has gone on to be a more widespread beer and is associated with beer festivals like Oktoberfest, some German breweries brew beers specifically for the fast, named Lentbeer or Fastenbier. So, while you should never push anyone away from the idea of going sober during Lent, there are historic ties to using alcohol during the season. Just go easy on the Doppelbock; it's stronger now than it was back then.