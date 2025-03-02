Can You Drink Alcohol During Lent?

For Catholics everywhere, Lent is a time of reflection and self-denial, but what exactly you are to be denying yourself from can sometimes be confusing. This is especially true when it comes to alcohol. During Lent, the most common thing people abstain from is meat on Fridays. However, even that has some confusing specifics, as it is only "flesh meat" that's off the menu, which only includes the meat of warm-blooded animals. So, not only is fish not considered meat during Lent, but you can actually eat reptile meat like frog legs, too. It's no wonder people get mixed up, which can be particularly fraught when talking about a religious observation. Thankfully, alcohol is easier, because while excessive consumption is always discouraged, you don't have to abstain during Lent.

While you might not be able to grill up a steak on Fridays, beer, liquor, and wine are all still on the table. However, Lent isn't just about avoiding meat; it is supposed to be a time of penance and fasting. Even for normal meals, it is encouraged that you eat smaller portions during the 40-day period and avoid overly expensive or indulgent food. Of course, this means different things to different people, and fasting from alcohol (along with sweets and other pleasures) is not uncommon for Catholics during Lent; it just isn't required if you're going by the Good Book. And, if you look at history, you will find that alcohol and Lent actually have a special relationship.