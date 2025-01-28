The Red Flag To Watch Out For In Your Local Grocery Store's Refrigerator Aisle

What is the perfect temperature for a refrigerator? It must be below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, but ideally, should fall between 35 and 38 degrees. Likewise, a freezer should never be higher than 0 degrees Fahrenheit. Fluctuations in these temperatures could occur if there is a fault in the refrigeration system, a broken door seal, or if the door is left ajar — something that could easily happen if another shopper doesn't close it properly after removing an item.

So, if you notice any sweating on fresh items at the grocery store or if frozen food items are wet or have ice crystals on them, do not add them to your basket. Instead, be sure to alert a staff member so that they can remove the affected items and check the refrigeration system. You won't just be saving yourself from possible illness; you will be protecting other customers as well.

Another indication that there could be trouble with refrigerated foods is if the shelves are overpacked. Since cold air needs to flow in order to keep foods cool, a lack of space could put these items at risk. Additionally, be sure to always check the expiration dates on any item before popping them into your basket. The further perishables are from their expiry dates, the more at risk they are for bacterial growth.

