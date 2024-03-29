14 Best Grocery Store Chains For Pick-Up Orders

In the middle of a super busy week when you don't have enough time to trudge through a crowded grocery store but your fridge is barren and your pantry is collecting dust, you may want to call in the big guns: grocery store pick-up. I personally love receiving my groceries this way, for several reasons. First, it's incredibly convenient to just pull up to the store, load your groceries into your car, and drive away. Second, ordering your items through an app means that you can get everything on your list without having to wander through the whole store looking for a niche item.

That said, this method certainly has cons — you're less likely to spontaneously try a new item, taste a free sample, or select the jug of milk that's farthest back in the row so you get the best sell-by date (though perhaps you're one of many people who prefer less perishable, non-dairy milk). But for folks still curious about grocery pick-up, I've compiled a list of the best supermarkets to visit based on some factors like pick-up cost, pick-up window range, replacement item policy, and more.