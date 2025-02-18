The Grocery Store Department That's Totally Wasting Your Money

Unsurprisingly, fresh prepared foods sections of grocery retailers saw a rise in consumer purchases during COVID-19, when many restaurants were either shuttered or operating at limited capacity. But even in the decade before that, prepared food departments were considered to be booming sectors, reporting between 7%-10% growth every year. Not only does this mean it's a seller's market, but it also means grocery stores are investing in more prepared-food safety, infrastructure, and staff — all of which cost money.

Advertisement

While prices vary from store to store, there are some markup numbers floating around the internet that will make your jaw drop. For example, in-house baked goods can carry markups as high as 300%. For reference, menu items at your favorite restaurant tend to carry a 30%-40% markup. In general, the prepared foods section is said to have anywhere from a 40%-90% increase in the products you're buying.

So what should you do to save money? Well, the answer is a lot simpler than the solution: Avoid ready-to-eat foods in favor of making them yourself. Of course, if you're hungry and already in that deli line with no time to start cooking a nutritious meal at home, there's little you can do. But having an idea of what the convenience tax is costing you, may help you get into the more affordable options of organized meal-planning or weekly meal prep.

Advertisement