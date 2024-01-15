Make Your Meal Prep More Enjoyable By Introducing Weekly Themes

The whole point of meal prep is for it to be a practice that naturally fits in with your lifestyle, and the key word here is "life." Some foodies develop a meal prep strategy that involves pacing out the actual prep work to multiple sessions throughout the week as opposed to one big, potentially overwhelming cooking day. But, food is supposed to be fun! One of the more obvious pitfalls of the whole meal prep dogma is, "Doesn't eating the same thing get boring by day three?" Not if you choose a weekly theme, it doesn't.

Selecting a theme for the week and preparing meals with a common through-line sets you up to get creative in the kitchen and make a new dish every day. Plus, as the week goes on, you might find yourself brainstorming next week's theme — an easy exercise in getting (and staying) excited about cooking at home.

The huge potential for customization makes this tip fit the restrictions of all diets and budgets. Plus, meal prep generally reduces decision fatigue and keeps mealtime interesting — a hugely important factor for picky eaters and anyone who experiences food aversion. Keeping it interesting with a fun, playful theme that's new every week only magnifies this benefit.