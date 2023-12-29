Why Prepping Your Meals Only Once A Week Is A Big Mistake

Admittedly, meal prepping isn't for everyone. It requires picking out recipes before you grocery shop and setting aside time to cook a large batch of food. Prepping also assumes you have enough refrigerator real estate to accommodate all those portion-sized containers (we're looking at you, city-dwelling foodies with multiple roommates).

On the other hand, meal prepping is a great way to save money, combat time scarcity, and practice your culinary skills. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found that meal planning is "associated with a better adherence to nutritional guidelines and an increased food variety (overall, fruits and vegetables)" in adults. An estimated 43.6% of Americans meal prep regularly, and it can help eliminate mealtime stress later in the week — but not at the expense of a stressful mass-meal-prep day on Sunday that leaves you up to your eyeballs in ingredients and overwhelmed before you even begin.

The point of meal prepping (not to be confused with batch cooking) is to streamline your weekly tasks and synergize the flow of your lifestyle. If cranking out an entire week's worth of meals in a single go doesn't feel like it fits naturally into your groove, don't be afraid to break your dedicated prep time into two- or three-day chunks. Sunday and Wednesday are popular choices, perhaps due to their even spread throughout the week. Thinking you have to do it all at once is a major meal prep mistake.