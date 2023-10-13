Meal Prep Homemade Kimbap For Easy And Flavorful Lunches All Week

We've all been there before; bogged down by the business of the week and unable to find the time to make meals, much less ones that are exciting and bursting with flavor. That's why more than a few people in recent years have turned to the trend of meal prep — making meals on the weekend or overnight in advance. But even meal prep can feel like a slog, and we can get stuck in a rut of what we feel comfortable preparing in such a manner. But Chef Ji Hye Kim, founder of Ann Arbor, Michigan's Miss Kim, is here to tell you it doesn't have to be this way if you think outside the box and turn to simple, customizable, delicious dishes like Korean kimbap.

"The most common iteration of kimbap is similar to the frozen Trader Joe's kimbap, filled with sautéed carrots, spinach, egg omelet, pickled yellow radishes and bulgogi," Kim tells Tasting Table in an exclusive interview. "But kimbap can be filled with anything! I always have plain seaweed sheets in my pantry, which keeps really well in its dried plain form. Then I can fill it with any vegetables or [leftover] meat I have."

Kim is celebrated for her authentic, yet unfussy Korean cuisine. So, it makes sense that she would have an approachable take on meal prepping kimbap.