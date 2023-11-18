Joanna Gaines' Time-Saving Meal Prep Hack Will Set You Up For Better Dishes All Week

If you love adding fresh vegetables to your weekly meals but are short on time, Joanna Gaines has a hack to cut down on the prep time when you are running from work to afterschool activities or a happy hour with co-workers. Gaines took to Instagram to share, "The hardest part to eating healthy is the prep work. I like to set aside thirty minutes at the beginning of the week to clean and chop my veggies and fruits." It's a magically simple trick that ensures the veggies are ready when you are ready to use them, whether for a stir fry, salad, snacking, or pasta primavera.

Gaines went on to explain she tends to roast her veggies and to save on clean-up time. She lines her baking sheet or pan with foil and drizzles the vegetables with olive oil before giving it a good stir to make sure everything's coated. Then comes a sprinkle of sea salt and black pepper before baking at 425 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Gaines' favorite veggies to include? Sweet potatoes and oven-roasted kale chips.