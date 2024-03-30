The Temperature To Look For Before Buying Prepared Foods At The Grocery Store Deli

Even the most disciplined shopper may find it difficult to pass up Whole Foods' prepared items. Prepared foods can be a lifesaver when you don't have time to cook at home but still want to eat something that feels like it was made in your own kitchen. But it's critical to your health to make certain that these dishes have been stored at their optimal temperature before you purchase them.

Hot foods should be kept at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Meanwhile, cold foods should be kept under 40 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature guidance will help prohibit the growth of harmful bacteria.

Whether you need some creamy dill potato salad to bring to a potluck, some boneless buffalo wings for the next time you are hosting game day or don't feel like making mashed potatoes to go with your meatloaf, grocery store chains with delis are a great option. But how can you make certain the temperature is within the proper range?