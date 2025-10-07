Before Ordering From Walmart's Bakery, You Should Know This About Its Cakes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are cakes that hit all the right notes — soft and moist, rich without being heavy, sweet yet balanced, and maybe even include a secret ingredient to keep things interesting. Then there are cakes that take pride in being simple with a basic sponge, sugary icing, and are sweet through and through. Walmart's bakery cakes would like to fit into that second category, but according to countless customer reviews, they fall into a third, less enviable one. So before you go ordering from Walmart's bakery, know that the cakes are often so sugary that many deem them inedible.
On Reddit, one customer complained, "The ones I have tried taste to me like just pure sugar. Doesn't matter if it's lemon, chocolate, vanilla." Another said the frosting "has a cheap taste." The reviews on Walmart's own site are even harsher, with nearly 40% of reviewers giving the cakes two stars or less. One buyer admitted, "The cake is absolutely beautiful, but [it's] one of the worst I've ever tasted". Another, said it was so sweet they "couldn't even eat a very small piece." Writing about her own birthday cake, a third customer said, "It was sooooo terribly sweet I could hardly eat any. Hardly any flavor ... only sugar." The customer went on to add that most of it went into the trash, lamenting that it was a "big disappointment" and a "bad investment."
Despite being among the cheapest grocery store cakes around, it appears as though the Walmart cakes aren't actually great value for money, after all.
Freshly baked? Not quite
One recurring complaint is that the cakes are also stale. "It tasted old and frosting had a weird taste," a customer posted on Walmart's site, adding that the cake was "a waste of money." Another customer who is tagged as a "Top Reviewer," posted that the cake was "old" and that it "made [them] sick." That may be because Walmart's cakes aren't really fresh.
"It is frozen stuff. All the cakes, cookies, doughnuts, and various snacks all comes in frozen and are thawed before being put out for sale," one Redditor said. A former employee confirmed that frozen sheet are thawed and decorated in-store — even the frosting is pre-made, arriving in large buckets ready to be slathered on. It's worth clarifying that it's common for large-scale operations to do this, and if cakes are frozen correctly, they can keep for up to four months. If not, you risk your comments section becoming inundated with complaints!
However, the hate isn't universal. While most of the cakes aren't worth the money, one Redditor claims that there are exceptions as "the tiramisu, the peanut butter chocolate cake slice, the tres leches cupcakes, and the banana pudding are all pretty good." Others also recommend ordering a custom cake from Walmart, instead of buying the ones on display. "The cakes that you can order decorated are not the same as the ones on the shelves, and that extra $5-10 is absolutely worth it," one Redditor said. Another agreed, describing the custom cakes as "surprisingly moist and delicious".