Before Ordering From Walmart's Bakery, You Should Know This About Its Cakes

There are cakes that hit all the right notes — soft and moist, rich without being heavy, sweet yet balanced, and maybe even include a secret ingredient to keep things interesting. Then there are cakes that take pride in being simple with a basic sponge, sugary icing, and are sweet through and through. Walmart's bakery cakes would like to fit into that second category, but according to countless customer reviews, they fall into a third, less enviable one. So before you go ordering from Walmart's bakery, know that the cakes are often so sugary that many deem them inedible.

On Reddit, one customer complained, "The ones I have tried taste to me like just pure sugar. Doesn't matter if it's lemon, chocolate, vanilla." Another said the frosting "has a cheap taste." The reviews on Walmart's own site are even harsher, with nearly 40% of reviewers giving the cakes two stars or less. One buyer admitted, "The cake is absolutely beautiful, but [it's] one of the worst I've ever tasted". Another, said it was so sweet they "couldn't even eat a very small piece." Writing about her own birthday cake, a third customer said, "It was sooooo terribly sweet I could hardly eat any. Hardly any flavor ... only sugar." The customer went on to add that most of it went into the trash, lamenting that it was a "big disappointment" and a "bad investment."

Despite being among the cheapest grocery store cakes around, it appears as though the Walmart cakes aren't actually great value for money, after all.