Yes, Some Bakeries Will Sell You Buttercream Frosting — Here's What To Know

You don't need us to tell you that cake is amazing; that's a given. When it comes to icing a cake, you have a lot of options. Grocery store cakes often have a frosting made from whipped shortening. You can also find ganache, cream cheese frosting, ermine frosting, seven-minute frosting, and a host of other types. But few will ever be as rich, sweet, decadent, and beloved as buttercream. It may be the perfect frosting for cake, but it can also be a bit of a hassle to make. Luckily, there's a chance your grocery store made it for you.

Even though a classic buttercream is essentially just butter and sugar, with a hint of vanilla flavor and sometimes a dash of milk or cream, the process of making it can be time consuming and messy. There are also several mistakes you can make. You rarely hear someone rave about how much they love to make buttercream. However, grocery store bakeries that use buttercream to produce cakes and cupcakes often have plenty on hand. You can just ask at the bakery counter if they will sell you some. It's often quite affordable, just a few dollars for a pound or two.

Not every store has buttercream available, but people have posted on Instagram buying several pounds of colored buttercream at a Walmart bakery. A user on Reddit posted about buying 48 ounces at their local Kroger for just $6.