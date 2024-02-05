15 Mistakes You Need To Avoid When Making Buttercream

No cake, cupcake, or even cookie is complete without a nice thick layer of American buttercream frosting, and truly nothing compares to the homemade kind. Sure, you could easily buy a can of frosting at the grocery store, but the texture and flavor is no match for the kind that you whip up with fresh butter, powdered sugar, and cream. Since it requires so few ingredients, buttercream frosting calls for care and attention when it comes to the quality of your ingredients and the steps you take to combine them.

The tricky thing about buttercream is that it's simultaneously very easy yet particularly difficult to get right. Nearly any American buttercream recipe you stumble upon will call for five ingredients — butter, powdered sugar, salt, vanilla extract, and heavy whipping cream — and will only require about 10 minutes of your time. It seems simple enough, yet all too often the aspiring baker is left with a curdled mess or a frosting that is devoid of any fluffiness.

As someone who has made hundreds of batches of buttercream frosting, I can attest to the steps you want to get right — and perhaps more importantly, the 15 mistakes you want to avoid. Rich, smooth, creamy buttercream is waiting for you, and once you know what pitfalls to look out for, you'll be on your way to frosting gourmet cakes (or mom's birthday cake) like a pro.