A Few Drops Of Boiling Water Makes All The Difference In Buttercream

Your moist and delicious miso chocolate cake is down and ready for the frosting, but you've suddenly hit a baking wall. Your buttercream is not as smooth and spreadable as you'd like it to be. Achieving that perfect creamy consistency can sometimes feel elusive while baking at home. But what if there was a simple trick, using a common household ingredient, to transform your buttercream? Good news: There is! All it takes is just a few drops of boiling water. Yes, you heard us right.

Buttercream, while delicious and versatile, can be notoriously tricky to get right. Too thick, and it can tear your freshly-baked cakes; too thin, and it can drip off the sides, and coverage will be uneven and even ugly. Almost every baker, amateur or professional, has faced buttercream-related challenges. Incorporating a few drops of boiling water makes all the difference in buttercream, ensuring it will be silky and easy to spread over your cakes.