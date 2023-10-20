A Few Drops Of Boiling Water Makes All The Difference In Buttercream
Your moist and delicious miso chocolate cake is down and ready for the frosting, but you've suddenly hit a baking wall. Your buttercream is not as smooth and spreadable as you'd like it to be. Achieving that perfect creamy consistency can sometimes feel elusive while baking at home. But what if there was a simple trick, using a common household ingredient, to transform your buttercream? Good news: There is! All it takes is just a few drops of boiling water. Yes, you heard us right.
Buttercream, while delicious and versatile, can be notoriously tricky to get right. Too thick, and it can tear your freshly-baked cakes; too thin, and it can drip off the sides, and coverage will be uneven and even ugly. Almost every baker, amateur or professional, has faced buttercream-related challenges. Incorporating a few drops of boiling water makes all the difference in buttercream, ensuring it will be silky and easy to spread over your cakes.
Find the right balance
At first glance, adding boiling water to buttercream might seem counterintuitive. Won't you melt the beautiful cream and the butter in it? And doesn't butter separate when mixed with water? While the answer to those questions is yes, the key lies in an easy balancing act. When adding boiling water to buttercream, add a few drops to start and up to a teaspoon or two to loosen the buttercream, making it smoother and silkier, thus more pliable and easier to spread over your cake.
However, if you add too much hot water to your buttercream, it will separate, and you'll most likely end up with an oily mess. Buttercream's core ingredients, predominantly butter and sugar, are sensitive to temperature changes. Too cold, like in the refrigerator or freezer, the buttercream will harden, making it less workable and spreadable. On the other hand, if it's too warm, it might become overly runny, oily, gritty, and even curdle, compromising its structural integrity. Introducing hot water delicately adjusts the mixture's temperature, yielding a Goldilocks consistency that's neither too stiff nor too fluid — it's just right. So, next time you whip up a batch of buttercream, remember this nifty food hack. A few drops of boiling water can make all the difference in your buttercream.