The Strawberry Color Tip That Helps You Avoid Bland Berries

There's no denying that fresh fruit is one of the very best parts of summer. From tart raspberries to jammy blueberries, the rainbow of produce during this season is wide-ranging and ever-so-delicious — but that doesn't mean you won't come across a bad batch every once in a while. There are simple tricks to pick the best fresh fruit every time, and if you're looking for the sweetest, most juicy pint of strawberries, you'll want to pay close attention to the color just underneath the leaves.

When buying strawberries, you might typically go for the ones that look the biggest and reddest. After all, if they're a vibrant red throughout, that's a pretty solid sign that they are ripe enough to eat, unlike strawberries that still have white tips. However, taking an additional glance at the strawberry's color underneath the leaves is a real game-changer. This is the spot that will tell you whether or not a strawberry is ready to be picked.

When you're buying a pint, keep an eye out for a deep red color underneath the leaves. If you see a pale red, yellow, or white area, it's not fully ripe, and you should pass on that pint. It'll likely have a firm texture and a not-so-sweet taste. Considering berries are usually more expensive than other fruits, it simply won't be worth it.