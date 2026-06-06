The Strawberry Color Tip That Helps You Avoid Bland Berries
There's no denying that fresh fruit is one of the very best parts of summer. From tart raspberries to jammy blueberries, the rainbow of produce during this season is wide-ranging and ever-so-delicious — but that doesn't mean you won't come across a bad batch every once in a while. There are simple tricks to pick the best fresh fruit every time, and if you're looking for the sweetest, most juicy pint of strawberries, you'll want to pay close attention to the color just underneath the leaves.
When buying strawberries, you might typically go for the ones that look the biggest and reddest. After all, if they're a vibrant red throughout, that's a pretty solid sign that they are ripe enough to eat, unlike strawberries that still have white tips. However, taking an additional glance at the strawberry's color underneath the leaves is a real game-changer. This is the spot that will tell you whether or not a strawberry is ready to be picked.
When you're buying a pint, keep an eye out for a deep red color underneath the leaves. If you see a pale red, yellow, or white area, it's not fully ripe, and you should pass on that pint. It'll likely have a firm texture and a not-so-sweet taste. Considering berries are usually more expensive than other fruits, it simply won't be worth it.
Underripe strawberries aren't the end of the world, especially if you're creative
While ultra-ripe, cherry-red strawberries are excellent to snack on, there's a time and place for those that aren't as juicy. If you accidentally picked up a pint before checking underneath the leaves, don't just throw them out if they're a little firm or tart-tasting; throw them in the oven. Roasted strawberries are the most elegant ice cream topping, and they're extremely simple to make.
Hull the strawberries, sprinkle granulated sugar over them, and place them in an oven-safe dish. Pop them into a 375-degree Fahrenheit oven for about 45 minutes, stirring halfway through, and remove them when they're nice and soft. Offer them at your next ice cream sundae party, or keep them in a Tupperware in the fridge for a few days and use them to top your nightly scoop of ice cream.
In addition to roasting them, unripe strawberries actually work quite well in a jam. In fact, unripe strawberries contain more pectin than ripe strawberries, so if you mix a few into your favorite strawberry jam recipe, you can omit the added pectin. Just remember to add some ripe strawberries, too, so you don't miss out on that unbeatable sweet flavor.