Why Berries Are Usually More Expensive Than Other Fruits

If you're wondering why your favorite fresh berries are so much more expensive than other options like apples and bananas, it's probably because you are thinking about fruit as plants, not commodities. Like it or not, our modern food infrastructure is full of complex structures to get oranges from California, tropical fruit, and potatoes from Idaho onto the same store shelves. And being a commodity means every little bump in that road ends with a little bump in price that you see at the grocery store. So we decided to reach out to an expert, Nick Moless, a produce senior team leader at Whole Foods Market and Amazon Worldwide Grocery, to find out exactly what about berries makes them so expensive to get on store shelves compared to other fruits.

Unsurprisingly, he tells us there are quite a few different things that make berries difficult that all add up in that final bill. The first thing Moless says is, "Berries require more specialized care and handling than other fruits, which affects their availability." That's part of why more sturdy fruit like apples and oranges can be cheaper. They also have a more limited season when they are ripe, with Moless explaining that "berries only thrive in specific climates and seasons, meaning if they are not local, they often travel a great distance to make it to the shelf." Travel means fuel, maintenance, and labor, and all of that is being accounted for when you grab that pack of Driscoll's raspberries.