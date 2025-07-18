Why You're Drinking Florida Oranges But Eating California's

You may not have realized it, but in the past few years, there has been a sea change in the American orange industry as the tides shifted between the two biggest producers of Florida and California. While both states have historic citrus industries dating back to the 19th century, for most of the last century the Florida orange was king. From the 1940s until the mid 2010s Florida was the nation's largest citrus producer, and a huge part of that business was oranges. But while Florida grew the most oranges, you wouldn't usually find whole oranges from the Sunshine state in your local grocery store, even if you were in Florida. And recent challenges to growing oranges in the state have swung the balance in the industry back toward California.

The reason Florida was producing so many oranges was the juice industry. Even at the height of production, 90% of the state's oranges were used for juice and processing instead of being sold fresh. There are a few reasons for this: Because of the wet climate, the oranges grown in Florida are extra juicy, making them a natural choice for processing. However, unlike the navel oranges mostly grown in California, they aren't seedless and are harder to peel by hand. California's Mediterranean climate is also considered ideal for citrus, and it produces very sweet, flavorful oranges. So the natural strengths of each state's oranges led to different uses. But that is not the only thing that has affected orange production recently.