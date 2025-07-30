How To Make Roasted Strawberries For The Most Elegant Ice Cream Topping

Strawberries and ice cream is a delicious combination on its own, especially when the fruit is in its peak season in the summer. But why not play around with the strawberries by roasting them to supple, delectable softness? Similar to macerating berries in lemon and sugar, roasting strawberries brings out a more pronounced berry taste, even in berries that aren't at peak flavor or freshness. Roasting strawberries draws out the water content, leaving them with a more concentrated, intensified flavor that makes an amazing ice cream topping. The berries' texture changes to be soft and tender, not quite spreadable but jammy with a syrupy juice surrounding them, as the liquid excreted from the berries combined with sugar reduces.

The process of roasting strawberries is quite simple; all you really need is a rimmed baking sheet, strawberries, and a sweetener. It's not required, but a bit of acid can go a long way in this process, too. Preheat your oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit. Clean, dry, and hull the berries, cutting larger berries in half and leaving the smaller ones whole. Place them on the baking sheet, sprinkle with sugar (and acid if using), and toss to combine before placing them into the warm oven. Ripe strawberries will need more time in the oven to fully release all their juices, while less-ripe berries will cook down more quickly, so your actual baking time will vary, but this process usually takes at least two to three hours. The key is to roast them low and slow so the strawberries gently give up their juices and soften.