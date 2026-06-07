The Food Expiration Date Myth People Need To Stop Believing

If you've ever cleared out your kitchen and tossed food based solely on the expiration date, we have bad news. You've probably thrown away perfect safe and edible food — and you're not alone. Thanks to a misguided understanding of how expiration dating works, people regularly toss food they could eat, which has led to a major waste of money and an increase in food waste. In fact, according to a 2013 study on the correlation between expiration dates and food waste, the numbers are staggering. At the time of the study, unnecessary food loss cost the average American family $2,275 annually and wasted more than 25 percent of all the fresh water in the United States.

Instead, rather than go by date, there are better ways to assess the older items in your fridge and pantry. Visible signs of mold, strange odors, and odd textures are all surefire signs you should toss something. Tears or perforations in packaging you haven't opened also might mean it's a good idea to play it safe, and it also helps to have a general understanding of how long common food items last. For example, regardless of the date on the label, milk is unlikely to last more than a week, while rice and dried pasta can be good for years. But even with this knowledge, it's useful to understand why we have expiration dates in the first place — including who puts them there and why.