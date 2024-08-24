Is Al Capone Really The Reason We Have Expiration Dates?

Before tossing milk in the shopping cart, modern grocery shoppers habitually twirl the bottle in search of an expiration or "best-by" date, but how precise are those printed numbers? Apparently, not precise at all. The accuracy of "sell by" dates has been up for debate for ages now, as there is no true way to determine when one particular product will go bad. Farmers and producers are really only able to make an educated guess, and yet, we still see one daunting date stamped on all packaged goods. There's some mystery as to how this regulation came into play but rumors suggest the decision had a strong influence from a certain infamous Italian-American.

During the prohibition era, Al Capone was in control of nearly everything in Chicago, including the dairy industry. When he wasn't shilling prohibition bathtub gin, the notorious mobster was unexpectedly a leading force in lobbying for food expiration dates after his niece allegedly got sick at the hands of some spoiled milk. His intentions were pure, supposedly intended to protect children and pregnant women in particular from harmful rotten foods. Capone made his opinion known and let's just say, he was the last person anyone wanted to anger in the Windy City.