15 Costco Summer Snacks Worth Adding To Your Cart
The best summer snacks are satisfying and hydrating as well as filling and healthy, offering balanced energy and nutrition that will help you power through hot, sunny days and humid nights. Ideally, they should also be relatively portable and resist melting or spoiling in the heat, but that's really only important if you're taking them on the road or stashing them in your bag. Costco offers a variety of great deals on the best beach snacks, snacks for summer road trips, and frozen treats that will help you beat the heat. Shopping at the warehouse makes it easy to take advantage of bulk savings and stock up on limited-edition seasonal essentials, such as these snacks worth nabbing this summer.
Costco carries a wide selection of conveniently packaged, ready-to-eat options and heartier snacks that don't require an oven to prepare. Whether you need to refuel on your way home from the gym or just want something to indulge in while poolside, you can find it at your local warehouse — if you know where to look. We've put together a list of Costco goodies that include seasonal faves, the best cold snacks for summer, and some sweet, salty, and savory munchies. Before you go get behind your shopping cart, check out these 15 summer snacks you can find at Costco.
Honey Smoked Fish Salmon Stackers
An elevated, high-protein Costco snack, you can easily toss this one in your purse or lunch bag for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up. A four-count package is about $14, and each snack pack includes rice crackers, honey smoked salmon, and a dollop of lemon chive spread. Costco members rave about this product on Reddit, with one customer deeming it "a fun little snack to have with a glass of Chardonnay."
Alden's Organic Limoncello Sorbet Bar
These delightfully tangy yet sweet lemon sorbet bars taste exactly like classic limoncello. They're a fantastic way to cool off after a day running errands in the heat, and Costco shoppers can't get enough of them. Since they're typically a limited-time seasonal offering, stock up while you can. A pack of 18 bars costs around $15.
Smucker's Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly
Uncrustables come off as a kid's snack, but they're actually elite. A mini peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich goes hard in the summer, providing the perfect blend of sweet, savory, and salty. Each sandwich contains eight grams of protein, too, which is just enough for a small boost between meals. On the hottest summer days, take a tip from a Reddit user who recommends eating it while it's "still mostly frozen."
La Boulangerie Turkey Pesto & Swiss Cheese Pockets
Folks online call these delightfully crispy turkey, pesto, and Swiss cheese snacks bougie hot pockets, or "haute pockets," and it's not hard to understand why (via Reddit). Each $15 package contains eight snack-sized pockets of flaky, buttery pastry filled with creamy cheese, herby pesto, and turkey slices. Heat in the microwave or air fryer and enjoy this perfect dupe for Starbucks' lunch sandwiches for a fraction of the price.
Dole Whip Frozen Treat in Tropical Guava Passion
Few things scream summer treat quite as loudly as Dole Whip, and its newest flavor, Tropical Guava Passion, may just be its best yet. A blend of strawberry and pear, this sweet treat is creamy, refreshing, and, well, sweet. This dairy-free indulgence is best enjoyed straight out of the freezer. Each box contains eight 3.6-ounce cups of Dole Whip for just over $10.
Froot Thief Fruit Whips
Making your own fruit leather isn't worth it, but if you're craving this nostalgic snack, Costco offers a great alternative. These will transport you back to childhood, back when opening your lunch bag at school was one of the most exciting parts of the day. This 20-count variety pack costs only $13 and contains strawberry and mango fruit whips. Pulling the strands of sweet, fruity rope apart is half of the fun, but the snack tastes great too.
Upper Cut Curated Tapas Snack Pack
Upper Cut is a premium deli snack brand that offers convenient, grab-and-go snack trays, charcuterie, and tapas. This charcuterie snack box is the picnic-worthy treat that contains bite-sized chunks of sharp white cheddar, mini uncured salami rounds, dark chocolate covered cranberries, and rosemary and olive oil crackers. Costco sells three-packs for under $14. One popular Costco fan account on Instagram describes this Tapas Snack Pack as "the perfect little protein snack."
Bubbies Premium Mochi Ice Cream
These little ice cream bon bons wrapped in sweet mochi are the perfect frozen summer treat. They're also surprisingly luxe considering they ring up at less than a dollar a pop. An 18-piece variety package is around $13, and contains three of the best Bubbies mochi ice cream flavors: passion fruit, strawberry, and blood orange. Costco shoppers love Bubbies mochi ice cream, leaving one Reddit user saying, "I regret not buying more."
Nature's Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies
These remind us of the viral four-ingredient strawberry yogurt clusters we couldn't stop eating last summer. Made from real strawberry pieces coated in creamy yogurt, each serving contains three grams of fiber and gut-healthy probiotic cultures. You can grab a 30-pack bag for around $15. If the 4.8-star rating on Costco's website isn't convincing enough, one Reddit user claims: "If this was the only product Costco sold, I'd still be a member."
Lesser Evil Organic Popcorn
Popcorn is one of the most satisfying on-the-go snacks, and Lesser Evil's organic popcorn variety pack takes the quintessential nosh to a new level. Each $18 package contains 28 mini bags of the best Lesser Evil popcorn flavors: Himalayan Pink Salt and Himalayan Gold flavors. Made with USDA organic popcorn and premium coconut oil (and no veggie oils), this product has been described by multiple shoppers on Costco's website as the "best popcorn."
Outshine Fruit Bars
Popsicles are optimal summer snacks, as they both hydrate and satisfy your sweet tooth. Outshine's mini fruit pops are made with real fruit/fruit juices, and come in three of the best Outshine frozen fruit bar flavors: pineapple, watermelon, and mango. A box of 36 is between $8 and $10 at Costco. Take the advice of one Redditor, who recommends you "sprinkle them with Tajin to properly enjoy."
Kirkland Signature Dried Sweetened Mangoes
Dried fruit is perfect for when you're depleted by the heat and need to restore your energy and focus. These dried mangoes are great on their own, but it's also one of the best things to mix with yogurt to make a refreshing summer treat. The $11 snack boasts a 4.6-star rating on Costco's website and is described on Reddit as a "perfect blend of sweet and tart."
Babybel Mini Snack Cheese
There are so many creative ways to use Babybel cheese, and Costco offers one of the best deals on this snack by giving you 36 little cheese babies for around $17. These are so easy to grab on the way out the door, and perfect for that extra, much-needed protein boost in the middle of a hot summer day. They're great for a simple fruit and cheese plate or DIY adult Lunchables dupe.
Wholly Organic Smashed Avocado
If the heat has dulled your desire to cook, this snack may be your salvation. Avocado lovers swear by these single-serving cups of Wholly Organic Smashed Avocado. It can be spread on toast, used as a dip for crackers or veggies, or even mixed into ice cream to create your own version of Costco's must-buy avocado ice cream. Each package contains the equivalent of 10 Hass avocados, and you get 16 servings for under $16.
Kirkland Cashew Clusters
Kirkland Signature Cashew Clusters are an underrated Costco snack that deserves a spot in your cart. These bite-sized balls of roasted cashews, sweet almonds, and salty pumpkin seeds are held together with rice syrup and honey. A two-pound bag is about $14 at Costco and has been awarded a 4.8-star rating on Costco's website by customers. One Redditor has declared them an "amazing snack" to eat "between getting home and making dinner."