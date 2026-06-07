15 Costco Summer Snacks Worth Adding To Your Cart

The best summer snacks are satisfying and hydrating as well as filling and healthy, offering balanced energy and nutrition that will help you power through hot, sunny days and humid nights. Ideally, they should also be relatively portable and resist melting or spoiling in the heat, but that's really only important if you're taking them on the road or stashing them in your bag. Costco offers a variety of great deals on the best beach snacks, snacks for summer road trips, and frozen treats that will help you beat the heat. Shopping at the warehouse makes it easy to take advantage of bulk savings and stock up on limited-edition seasonal essentials, such as these snacks worth nabbing this summer.

Costco carries a wide selection of conveniently packaged, ready-to-eat options and heartier snacks that don't require an oven to prepare. Whether you need to refuel on your way home from the gym or just want something to indulge in while poolside, you can find it at your local warehouse — if you know where to look. We've put together a list of Costco goodies that include seasonal faves, the best cold snacks for summer, and some sweet, salty, and savory munchies. Before you go get behind your shopping cart, check out these 15 summer snacks you can find at Costco.