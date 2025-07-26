15 Best Cold Snacks For Summer

Eating fresh vegetables as a snack is usually a good idea, if only for the various health benefits compared to processed foods. Yet during the summer, certain veggies are better than others. With that in mind, one of the best cold snacks you can grab during these hot months is the humble cucumber, which can be found at most grocery stores in multiple varieties.

Simply put, "cool as a cucumber" is an apt saying. The vegetable manages to stay cool thanks to its high water content, which sits around 95%, which also makes cucumbers a fantastic snack for staying hydrated. Preparing them is simple, as well, since they can be eaten raw. While some varieties (like baby cucumbers) are small enough to fit into a lunch box, it's usually best to slice them. Then you can top them with your favorite seasoning, or toss them in an Italian salad dressing.

Even if you don't slice them, seasoning cucumbers before eating will almost assuredly make this cold summer snack even more enjoyable. Cucumbers are a good option for meal prepping, too, as they can usually be stored for up to 14 days in the fridge.