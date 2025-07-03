The Staple Ingredient That Will Keep Your Summer Fruit Salads Fresh

When summer hits, there is nothing quite as refreshing as a big bowl of fruit salad. But if you've put a bowl of mixed fruits together, you will know that some of the ingredients go from bright and fresh-looking, to brown and dull — or worse, mushy — sometimes in a matter of minutes, depending on the ingredient. So what's the trick to keeping your summery fruit salad fresh and full of luster? It's a staple ingredient that most of us have residing comfortably in our pantries — sweet, succulent honey.

In addition to the comforting, luxurious, sweetness, honey is also a natural humectant, meaning it absorbs and holds moisture. When drizzled onto or mixed into fruit salad, it creates a light coating on the fruit pieces that slows down oxidation — the process that causes fruits like bananas, apples, and pears to go brown when exposed to the air. This thin but effective barrier also helps to lock in the fruit's natural moisture because of the hygroscopic nature of honey and the high concentration of sugar, preventing it from drying out or turning mushy. Honey also elevates the natural sweetness of the fruit because of the levels of fructose and glucose in it, allowing the bright flavors of berries, melon, citrus, and stone fruit to shine through. A simple dressing of honey and citrus juice not only balances sweetness and tartness, but it also extends the fruit salad's shelf life, making it perfect to pack up for picnics, barbecues, or a healthy snack in between meals.