The Staple Ingredient That Will Keep Your Summer Fruit Salads Fresh
When summer hits, there is nothing quite as refreshing as a big bowl of fruit salad. But if you've put a bowl of mixed fruits together, you will know that some of the ingredients go from bright and fresh-looking, to brown and dull — or worse, mushy — sometimes in a matter of minutes, depending on the ingredient. So what's the trick to keeping your summery fruit salad fresh and full of luster? It's a staple ingredient that most of us have residing comfortably in our pantries — sweet, succulent honey.
In addition to the comforting, luxurious, sweetness, honey is also a natural humectant, meaning it absorbs and holds moisture. When drizzled onto or mixed into fruit salad, it creates a light coating on the fruit pieces that slows down oxidation — the process that causes fruits like bananas, apples, and pears to go brown when exposed to the air. This thin but effective barrier also helps to lock in the fruit's natural moisture because of the hygroscopic nature of honey and the high concentration of sugar, preventing it from drying out or turning mushy. Honey also elevates the natural sweetness of the fruit because of the levels of fructose and glucose in it, allowing the bright flavors of berries, melon, citrus, and stone fruit to shine through. A simple dressing of honey and citrus juice not only balances sweetness and tartness, but it also extends the fruit salad's shelf life, making it perfect to pack up for picnics, barbecues, or a healthy snack in between meals.
How to use honey to keep your fruit salad bright and fresh
Bringing honey into your fruit salad is so simple. First you will need to wash and cut your fruit into bite-size pieces. Then, get a small bowl and pop in 2 to 3 tablespoons of honey along with a few teaspoons of lemon or lime juice, to taste. Whisk everything together until well combined. The addition of citrus not only enhances the flavors in your fruit salad, but it also adds acid to slow down browning. Then gently toss the cut fruit to coat it in your honey mixture. In addition to apples, pears, peaches, and bananas that like to oxidize rather quickly, this honey-citrus mixture will also work well with berries and melons, giving them a light protective layer that helps them stay juicy and visually appealing for longer.
Refrigerate your coated fruit salad in an airtight container until ready to serve — overnight is best. Beyond its anti-browning, preservation superpowers, honey also offers myriad opportunities to personalize your fruit salad and make it ultra-cool. Try infusing your honey with fresh herbs, like mint or basil (or even edible flowers), to add depth and bring a herbaceous balance to the flavor profile. Or use flavored honey varieties, such as orange blossom or lavender, to complement seasonal fruits. For an extra punch, chuck a pinch of ground ginger or cinnamon into the honey-citrus mix to bring a unique twist that elevates a run-of-the-mill fruit salad into something unforgettable.