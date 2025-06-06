13 Fastest Growing Vegetables You Should Add To Your Garden

Gardening season is upon us, with warm weather and clear skies well on their way. Summer is almost here, and plenty of people are ready for a new outdoor hobby to soak up some sun. For foodies, gardening is especially rewarding, since you can actually eat what you grow — if you plant the right vegetables! Anyone who's ever enjoyed farm-fresh produce can tell you that nothing at a chain grocery store can beat the taste of fresh vegetables. When you grow them yourself, it just makes getting garden vegetables more convenient and can be a major point of pride.

Of course, starting a vegetable garden isn't always a quick process. For would-be gardeners in the U.S., the first step is to find out which of the 26 USDA grow zones you're in. Once you have that figured out, you can decide whether to grow vegetables in a raised bed, straight in the ground, or even indoors. When you're ready to pick out some vegetables to grow, you can focus on plants that bear fruit quickly. Some plants can deliver vegetables to your table in just a few weeks! Even beginners and those who wouldn't describe themselves as someone with a green thumb can enjoy these fast-growing vegetables before summer's end!