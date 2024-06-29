Remove The Bitter Taste Of Bok Choy By Blanching It First

Bok choy is a type of Chinese cabbage widely used in East Asian cooking. It's light and crisp with a slight crunch and a mild, peppery flavor. If you're new to using cabbage in your stir-fry, side dishes, or soups, bok choy is a great addition, but in order to cut some of the bitterness, it's best blanched first.

Bok choy belongs to the Brassica genus of vegetables. These are cruciferous veggies that are loaded with antioxidants and vitamins and contain chemical compounds called glucosinolates. These compounds, while healthy, are responsible for some of the bitter taste in these vegetables. Bok choy in its raw state has the crunch of celery, and its texture is lighter than red or white cabbage. It's fine to use without cooking it first if you can handle the bitterness, and just like celery or raw cabbage, it definitely elevates all types of salads. You can use it to make crunchy bok choy salad or enhance your favorite cole slaw recipe. However, we think it sometimes pays to cook bok choy instead of using it raw in a salad.

While the green leaves of the bok choy are pretty mild in flavor, the stems are what hold the bitterness. To prepare this vegetable for recipes like stir-fried bok choy or roasted bok choy with crispy tempeh, you'll want to ensure any bitter bits are tempered. Fortunately, a simple blanching can render bok choy bitterless, and even bring out the natural sweet notes of the vegetable.