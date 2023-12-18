Roasted Bok Choy With Crispy Tempeh Recipe

The human taste bud varies among people, with some people loving tempeh right out of the package and others finding it has a bitter taste. Tempeh is not supposed to be very bitter, but another reason it can taste this way is because of variations in the fermentation process. Namely, over-fermentation and the addition of vinegar can produce different levels of bitterness among different batches or brands.

If tempeh tastes good to you, just use it in the recipe the way it is. You can taste a bit right out of the package to sample the flavor. Some people have concerns about eating it raw because it's a fermented food containing bacteria. We don't recommend eating homemade tempeh raw, and you should also stick to good-quality, pasteurized tempeh that's not expired.

If the tempeh tastes bitter to you and you'd like to remove that taste, there is an easy fix. You just have to boil it first. Slice the tempeh the way the recipe calls for, and then place the slices in boiling water and cook them for 5 minutes. Drain them and let them cool before marinating them. Some people enjoy boiled tempeh more because boiling also makes it a little more tender.