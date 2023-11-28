Roasted Bok Choy Is So Quick And Easy, You'll Want To Serve It Every Day

If you're looking for a new veggie to shake up your routine, check out bok choy. A member of the brassica family, it shares a similar nutrition profile with broccoli and cabbage but has a very mild flavor. The versatile vegetable can be eaten raw and cooked in many ways, but one of the most tasty is a quick roast in the oven.

Oven-roasted bok choy takes just a few minutes to transform into crispy leaves with a savory, juicy bulb. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees while you clean and prepare the bok choy and you'll be set for success. Because of its layered leaves, the vegetable can trap grit while growing, so cutting it in half through the bulb end helps to clean it well. Give it a good rinse and pat it dry before placing it on a baking sheet. Drizzle with a bit of oil, salt, and pepper, and just pop it in the oven for up to 10 minutes. Smaller baby bok choy might be done sooner, so keep an eye out for the green tips browning — that's your sign they are nearly done.