Why It Pays To Cook Bok Choy Instead Of Using It Raw In A Salad

If you're out of spinach or arugula, bok choy serves as a trusty alternative for raw dishes like a crunchy bok choy salad. While it functions well in that role, the vegetable is extremely mild, which doesn't give you much room to work with. To explore the versatility of bok choy, try cooking it.

In its natural state, bok choy has the crunch of celery with a vegetal taste that's akin to lettuce or cabbage. It's perfectly safe to consume raw, but bok choy blooms when heat is added. From there, it can crisp up while retaining its juicy disposition or soften into a delicate green. As well as changing textures, it's a blank slate that takes on the nuances of the other ingredients it's cooked with. A common way that bok choy is enjoyed is in a simple miso soup. Coming together quite quickly, the bok choy absorbs the spicy, umami flavors while becoming tender.

Although bok choy soup tastes delightful, braising might give the vegetable a more intense taste since it's cooked for a longer amount of time. The bok choy is seared beforehand to ignite that delicious Maillard Reaction and simmered for slightly longer, giving the braising liquid time to seep into the vegetable. However, it's the initial caramelization that makes a big impact on the bok choy. Pan-searing and roasting delicately browns the vegetable, deepening its mild flavor. It also does wonders for the texture, giving it a beautiful crisp and tender finish.