16 Ways To Add More Flavor To Radishes

Radishes are undeniably tasty when served raw and sliced, but they're more diverse than you might initially think. Radishes are no one-trick pony and don't have to be used solely as a garnish or afterthought. Since the root vegetable is also a bonafide nutritional powerhouse that contains a wide range of vitamins and minerals, it's easy to see why a person might want to increase their radish intake.

Despite what you may believe, there are numerous culinary uses for radishes, as well as many different varieties (including watermelon radishes, daikon, and Easter Egg radishes). Frankly, there's no shortage of ways to transform this simple veggie into an all-star ingredient. And since we wouldn't necessarily classify any type of radish as superior to any other, you can feel free to have fun and experiment with any (and all) radish types when you're cooking.

Based on our own experience and research, we gathered some of the best ways to elevate a radish's overall taste. You can use radishes to anchor a roasted side dish (perhaps with steak), incorporate them as a colorful addition to a root vegetable salad, pickle them with your favorite spices — even muddle them into your next cocktail. If you'd like to ensure you never again struggle with how to utilize this veggie, here are 16 ways to add more flavor to radishes.