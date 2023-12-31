12 Mouthwatering Recipes Featuring Arugula

Cruising the leafy green section of your favorite grocery store reveals several types of the green stuff. Each bright green option has its own flavors and textures, bringing something different to your cooking. Butter lettuce is nice and smooth, romaine lettuce brings our Caesar salads to life, and iceberg lettuce is nearly essential to have on hand for your burger toppings and BLTs. Arugula, sometimes called rocket, is a little more unique, sporting a peppery taste.

Though we love arugula and tend to purchase a whole container of it exclusively for our favorite arugula dishes, it does make an appearance in some other mixes you could try instead. We think arugula is at its best as a complement to a larger dish, topping, or as the base of a dish. No matter how you use it, we like it fresh and crispy. Where we might often use spinach as a wilted version in recipes, some of our favorites use uncooked arugula as an alternative. From spring salads to French bread pizza, see below for some enticing arugula recipes that are sure to get your tastebuds tingling.