18 Hearty Kale Recipes
Kale has been perhaps the most popular leafy green for several years now, and we're still not tired of it. Densely packed with nutrients and boasting a pleasant bitterness, kale is surprisingly versatile and can be added to a wide variety of dishes. Keep it simple and use kale in a salad, or think outside of the box and add it to soups. Whatever you do with kale, you're sure to feel your best when you incorporate more of the leafy green into your diet.
We've compiled a list of some of our all-time favorite kale recipes, ranging from kale chips to kale lasagna. Take a closer look at the list to figure out what to do with that leftover bag of kale in your fridge, or just dream up what you're going to make the next time you pick up some greens at the grocery store. These are the kale recipes you have to try.
Kale Slaw
You've probably had your fair share of cabbage-based coleslaw before, but when you want to change things up, you have to try this recipe for Kale Slaw. It utilizes kale in place of the typical cabbage, offering a slightly less crunchy but leafier coleslaw experience.
This stunning side dish only requires 10 minutes of prep time, which means you can spend more time focusing on your main. Carrots and red cabbage add some color and texture to the kale-focused dish.
Recipe: Kale Slaw
Tuscan Kale and Cranberry Salad
There's nothing like enjoying a hearty, kale-based salad during the colder months of the year when you're craving something that feels fresh. This Tuscan Kale and Cranberry Salad is one of our absolute favorite kale salads we've tried.
Tart cranberries balance out the bitterness of the raw kale, and pecans add a lovely crunch to the mix. Red onions and feta cheese round out the flavor profile. This salad is incredibly easy to make and will come together in a half hour.
Recipe: Tuscan Kale and Cranberry Salad
Mexican Kale Salad
Harness bright, zippy flavors with this recipe for Mexican Kale Salad. This recipe calls for avocados, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, corn, black beans, and, of course, kale. These tried-and-true flavors work well together, creating the perfect side dish for your next taco night.
For extra flavor, remember to include the cilantro, which adds a bright, floral quality to the salad, as well as a jalapeño for some added heat. If you like things spicy, make sure to include the jalapeño seeds.
Recipe: Mexican Kale Salad
Sweet Potato and Crispy Kale Frittata
When you want to go all out with brunch, you have to make this Sweet Potato and Crispy Kale Frittata. Although it's relatively easy to make, it looks especially impressive on a brunch spread, particularly when it's surrounded by fresh fruits and steaming cups of coffee.
The sweet potato in this dish adds, as the name suggests, some sweetness to the frittata, while the kale works as its bitter counterpoint. Pine nuts are there for some added crunch, which really brings the whole dish together.
Salt and Vinegar Kale Chips
Do you always reach for the salty snacks when you have a craving outside of normal mealtimes? If so, kale chips are exactly what you're looking for. They give you that crispy, crunchy texture you're looking for without the same weight as potato chips or pretzels.
These Salt and Vinegar Kale Chips harness the flavor of your favorite potato chips for a better-for-you alternative the whole family will love. The best part? They're incredibly simple to make.
Recipe: Salt and Vinegar Kale Chips
Kale Lasagna
Who knew that lasagna could be so veggie-forward? That's definitely what you'll find when you try out this recipe for Kale Lasagna from recipe developer Miriam Hahn. It has that same lasagna flavor you love, but it's packed with kale and mushrooms for a lighter feel.
This recipe all comes down to the layering, which should only take about 10 minutes. After an hour of cook time, your veggie lasagna will be ready to enjoy.
Recipe: Kale Lasagna
Kale and Corn Salad with Ginger Lime Dressing
Kale and corn join forces in this recipe for Kale and Corn Salad with Ginger Lime Dressing. You'll shave the kernels off of an ear of corn and combine it with massaged kale to form the base of your salad.
The dressing is an important part of this dish, though. Lime juice creates a bright, fresh flavor base, and ginger adds some spice and complexity. When it all comes together in one bowl, it's refreshing, simple, and oh so delicious.
Kale and Roasted Beet Salad with Feta
We love a winter vegetable-focused salad, and that's exactly what you're getting when you make this recipe for Kale and Roasted Beet Salad with Feta. Crispy kale is the perfect counterpart for warm and hearty roasted beets. Maple roasted almonds add some much-needed crunch, and feta provides the saltiness that brings everything together.
When you're looking for a way to use up your winter produce, this salad is a must-try. Enjoy it on its own or as a side dish.
Almond-Crusted Chicken Kale Salad with Cider Vinaigrette
There's nothing like a dinner salad to help you feel your best. That's why we're so enthusiastic about this recipe for Almond-Crusted Chicken Kale Salad with Cider Vinaigrette. The almond coating on the chicken makes it crispy and crunchy without any breading, which makes for a healthy and filling protein.
The kale itself adds even more crunch to the mix, and the bright cider vinaigrette offers a more interesting alternative to store-bought sauces. This healthy meal is sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied.
Recipe: Almond-Crusted Chicken Kale Salad with Cider Vinaigrette
Pumpkin Salad with Whipped Goat Cheese, Kale, and Radishes
When you're looking for a cold weather side dish that's sure to stun your guests, turn to this recipe for Pumpkin Salad with Whipped Goat Cheese, Kale, and Radishes. This unique combo of veggies works really well together and helps you utilize your winter produce.
Pumpkin may play a starring role here, but crisp kale and radishes keep things feeling fresh. Whipped goat cheese adds an element of creaminess and some slight acidity to the finished dish.
Recipe: Pumpkin Salad with Whipped Goat Cheese, Kale, and Radishes
Portuguese Kale Soup
Kale isn't just for salads. If you're looking for a dish that's a bit warmer and heartier, try making this Portuguese Kale Soup from recipe developer Susan Olayinka. It calls for potatoes and chorizo for flavor and bulk, as well as kale for some freshness.
This soup is simple but has a distinct spice to it that'll keep your guests going back for more. It's the perfect dish to make on cold winter nights when you're craving something cozy.
Recipe: Portuguese Kale Soup
Salmon and Squash Salad with Roasted Pear Dressing
When you're craving a salad for dinner, you want to make sure it's going to be substantial and filling, which is exactly what you'll get when you make this recipe for Salmon and Squash Salad with Roasted Pear Dressing. It's hearty from the salmon and squash, but kale keeps things feeling nice and light.
Make sure you don't skip the roasted pear dressing, as that's what really makes this salad pop. Crumble some feta on top to finish it off.
Chickpea Orzo Soup
There's nothing like a bowl of orzo soup to keep you warm on a cold winter day. This recipe for Chickpea Orzo Soup may just be one of our favorites. Hearty chickpeas make this dish especially filling, while the kale keeps things feeling light and fresh.
This is a particularly light soup, so you can make it for a lowkey dinner when you're not feeling super hungry or utilize it as a side dish. However you eat it, though, it's bound to become a hit in your weekly meal rotation.
Recipe: Chickpea Orzo Soup
Caramelized Butternut Squash with Pearl Couscous
Kale is one of our favorite types of winter produce, but butternut squash is up there as well. That's why we love this recipe for Caramelized Butternut Squash with Pearl Couscous, which utilizes both of these cold weather favorites.
Make sure you use pearl couscous in this recipe for a heartier, bulkier finished dish. Add in dried cranberries and chopped pecans for some extra flavor and texture. When it all comes together, you'll understand why this is one of our favorite lunches.
Vegan Green Goddess Soup
When you want a soup that's going to give you a ton of nutrients, this Vegan Green Goddess Soup is exactly what you're looking for. This recipe utilizes a wide variety of green vegetables, including kale, of course, but also broccoli, zucchini, spinach, parsley, cilantro, and basil.
When all of these green ingredients come together, they make an ultra-flavorful, healthy soup that's sure to make you feel your best. It comes together in under an hour, so you'll be on your way to a nutritious meal in no time.
Recipe: Vegan Green Goddess Soup
Easy Zuppa Toscana
Hearty, filling, and undeniably delicious, this Easy Zuppa Toscana is perfect for serving with breadsticks. Sausage and potatoes make up the bulk of the soup, but a generous serving of kale ensures that every bite is filled with plenty of greens.
Requiring just 10 minutes of prep time and 30 minutes to cook, we love making this soup on cold weeknights when we want to get dinner on the table quickly and without a lot of fuss. Topping the soup with some Parmesan cheese is an easy way to elevate the dish.
Recipe: Easy Zuppa Toscana
Chicken and Tortellini Vegetable Soup
When you're looking for a way to make a delicious soup fast, don't underestimate what packaged tortellini can do for you. With this recipe, you can make a pot of Chicken and Tortellini Vegetable Soup in under an hour by utilizing store bought filled pasta.
Chicken and tortellini may make up the bulk of this soup, but slightly bitter kale is what balances it out and adds a touch of green to your bowl. Don't forget to top with shaved Parmesan.
Instant Pot Miso Red Lentil Soup
There are a few staple ingredients we always keep in the pantry, and red lentils are one of them. They're used across cultures to add bulk, sustenance, and flavor to meals, and they play a starring role in this recipe for Instant Pot Miso Red Lentil Soup.
The legumes in this soup make it feel hearty and filling, but the addition of kale is important for rounding out the flavor and giving the soup some additional texture. Add some chopped scallions on top of the finished dish for some freshness.
Recipe: Instant Pot Miso Red Lentil Soup