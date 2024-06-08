Mash Leftover Roasted Turnips For An Easy Next-Day Meal

Turnips have always been a popular side dish for their earthy flavor and peppery bite. Others may be newer to the turnip club, trying out the root vegetable as a lower-carb substitute for potatoes. Whether you're a new or lifelong fan of turnips, you still might be caught wondering what to do with the leftovers after you've roasted a big batch of them. As delicious as herbed roasted turnips are, you still might be left with some after making a big pan-full. You'll be pleased to know that, with a little know-how, roasted turnips can easily become mashed turnips.

Note that roasted turnips won't make a silky, creamy mash. The bits of crusty outside that make them delicious will remain crispy when you mash them. The trick is to embrace those crispy bits. Your mashed turnip dish will be rustic, like mashed potatoes with the skins. Chop your leftover roasted turnips roughly (you can cut of any bits that seem too charred), then gently heat with cream or milk, butter, and any additional seasonings. Mash roughly as you continue to warm them. Unlike with mashed potatoes, which can become gluey, you don't have to worry about overworking turnips. You can even use an immersion blender if you want them to be smoother, but be aware that you'll still have crispy bits. Try adding some crumbled bacon and you won't notice them as much.