What Makes Rutabaga The Ideal Substitute For Turnips

Turnips are versatile and sophisticated root vegetables that offer unique flavor and texture in both raw and cooked forms. While its peppery bite is hard to imitate, you can substitute turnips with their larger cousin: the rutabaga. The similarities between these two brassicas are greater than their differences. To begin, rutabagas are often referred to as Swedish turnips, and not just for the Swedish etymology of their name.

While they're larger, rutabagas have the same bulbous appearance as turnips with hues of purple and off-white. In fact, rutabagas are a hybrid of turnips and cabbage, sharing the raw bitter, vegetal taste inherent in each. They also have similar nutrient profiles, both offering a great source of fiber and vitamin C.

Both rutabagas and turnips are root vegetables and thus benefit from the same cooking methods, like roasting, grilling, braising, or boiling and mashing. Cooking them enhances that nutty, savory brassica flavor common in cabbage, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts. Whether you roast, stew, or mash them, rutabagas assume the same pillowy, creamy textures you get with cooked turnips. Rutabagas are heartier, larger vegetables than turnips, which means you need less of them to substitute turnips. Unlike turnips, you can store them in a dark pantry like onions and potatoes, so you don't have to take up precious fridge space if you're not going to use them right away.