7 Grocery Store Cocktail Sauce Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Seafood is delicious on its own, but admittedly, it's at its best when dipped in and drizzled with sauces. There's creamy tartar sauce, of course, which is ideal for all things fried. But what about other popular types of seafood? That's where cocktail sauce comes in. The tomato- and horseradish-based sauce is a favorite among many seafood lovers — especially those who love the perfect balance of sweet, tangy, and umami flavors with just a touch of spice. Of course, you can always make your own cocktail sauce at home, but if you're busy preparing seafood, you may not have time to whip up sauces from scratch.

That's when you may want to consider a store-bought cocktail sauce. There's a plethora of brands out there, so you have plenty of options to choose from. But like most products, not all cocktail sauce brands offer the same quality. Some cocktail sauces are better than others, and you want to make sure you're getting the right one for your seafood night.

That's why I've selected seven popular cocktail sauce brands to taste-test and then rank, starting with the worst and working up to the best of the bunch. I tried these sauces cold both on their own on a spoon as well as with cold, cooked shrimp. These are the results.