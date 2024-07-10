Heinz Made Only 100 Bottles Of Its 'Holy Grail' Every Sauce – And We Got To Try It

Say goodbye to basic condiments and wave hello to the cool new sauce in town. I'm talking about Heinz Every Sauce, a novel product featuring 14 of the brand's most beloved flavors. It's caused a stir, and understandably so; there's no need to debate whether ketchup, mustard, or truffle mayonnaise belongs on a burger, when you can have all of the above plus more!

Despite being an American company, Heinz has an established legacy in the U.K. since first building factories in Britain during the early 20th century. Since then, Heinz baked beans and tomato ketchup are staples on British dinner tables, and newer, innovative products like curry ketchup are quick to capture the nation's hearts (and stomachs). Currently available exclusively in the U.K. — and only just barely — Heinz Every Sauce now joins the pantheon of condiments beloved by Brits.

But will Heinz Every Sauce be a hit, or has the company taken things too far? As a recipe developer and avid cook, my daily routine revolves around creating drool-worthy condiment combinations for everything from burgers to fries to curries. So, when I heard about Heinz Every Sauce, I had to get my hands on a sample (for research purposes, of course). If you're as intrigued as me, keep reading: I'll be squeezing out all the saucy details, including describing this condiment's ingredients, where you might grab a bottle, and if it's outrageously tasty or decidedly confused.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional products provided by the manufacturer.