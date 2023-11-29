Kraft Heinz Finally Brings Its Plant-Based Mac And Cheese To The US

The comforting boxed meal is available in the original and white cheddar flavors, both of which are completely dairy-free. According to its packaging, the vegan product has no artificial dyes and contains 310 calories, 4 grams of saturated fat, 560 milligrams of sodium, and 4 grams of sugar for every half box of unprepared pasta.

Are you ready to grab a blue box of Kraft plant-based mac and cheese? Both of the variations are hitting shelves nationwide starting on November 29 through early 2024. So you might have to be a little patient as you wait for the products to reach your nearest grocery store.

This mac and cheese is the third product to come from the collaboration between Kraft Heinz and NotCo in 2023. Earlier this year, the joint venture released Kraft NotCheese Slices, a plant-based version of its cheese slices available in American, cheddar, and provolone varieties. There's also the NotMayo, a dairy-free version of the creamy condiment that was released in March 2023. The two companies plan on releasing more products domestically and internationally in 2024.