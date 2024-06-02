How To Properly Prep Fresh Horseradish

The innocent-looking horseradish root transforms into one of the most pungent vegetables upon freshly chopping, or grating it — the more pulverized, the more heat it releases. That's why, before this spicy veggie is incorporated into a dish, it needs to be freshly grated. However, there's one caveat: After exposure to air for some time (about 30 minutes), the freshly grated horseradish root loses its pungency and becomes bitter. Therefore, you need to prep it in such a way that it maintains its kick so you can add it to your dishes whenever you like. Enter prepared horseradish.

Prepared horseradish is basically freshly grated horseradish soaked in vinegar. Yes, you can buy it from the store, however, homemade is so much better and pretty straightforward to make once you get the hang of it. Begin by selecting fresh horseradish roots: Firm, unblemished, and heavy for their size. Avoid any with green spots, and that are soft or moldy. And when you're ready to prep, ensure you're in a well-ventilated room, or even outside, as the pungent fumes can irritate your eyes or nose.

Wash the roots thoroughly then peel them. Next, grate using a microplane or the smallest holes on a box grater. Alternatively, chop them into small cubes first then grind them in a food processor. Once pulverized, open the processor (with your face turned away to avoid the fumes), then add white vinegar and salt. Vinegar halts the enzymatic process that produces the heat and preserves the flavor.