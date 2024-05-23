The Bold And Spicy Ingredient That Livens Up Mashed Potatoes

A dollop of horseradish is all it takes to intensify potatoes au gratin, and the ingredient works just as well for elevating your mashed sides. Horseradish packs pungent flavor with earthy heat and a sharp bite, and you can use this intensity to upgrade your plain-Jane mashed potatoes using fresh horseradish root, store-bought paste, or jarred horseradish cream sauce.

The condiment comes from the root of the horseradish plant, belonging to the same family as wasabi and mustard. The raw root can be found in the produce aisle, and the prepared stuff can be found jarred in the condiment aisle. Prepared horseradish is typically made from some combination of grated root, vinegar and salt, sometimes with the addition of cream. To be clear, the right variety for mashed potatoes is the pale-hued paste, not the beet-colored variety.

To incorporate this star ingredient into your bright, dimensional mashed potatoes, boil and drain the potatoes as usual, then add the horseradish during the step when you would normally mash in the milk and butter. If you're working with fresh horseradish root, grate it using a handheld zester or the finest holes on a box grater. The golden ratio is 1 tablespoon of grated fresh horseradish per 1 ½ pounds of potatoes. If you're using prepared jarred horseradish paste or cream, use 2 teaspoons per pound of potatoes (the equivalent of roughly 2 medium-sized potatoes).