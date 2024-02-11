Recipes Course Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Loaded Mashed Potato Waffles Recipe

cheese waffles with sour cream Kara Barrett/Tasting Table
By Kara Barrett and Tasting Table Staff/

Mashed or baked potatoes loaded with cheese, sour cream, onions, and all manner of other toppings make for a great, hearty side dish. Here, developer Kara Barrett is re-purposing the dish into something that she describes as "a savory breakfast waffle channeling lots of baked potato flavor." She assures us that the dish is "very easy"  and "super simple" to make, as it features just six ingredients.

One thing Barrett particularly likes about this recipe is that, as she tells us, "It's a fun and tasty way to use leftover mashed potatoes." If you don't happen to have any on hand, though, you might still want to whip up a batch of these waffles for breakfast, brunch, or even a breakfast-for-dinner-type entree. In that case, you could either use instant mashed potatoes or make a fresh batch. If you're opting for the latter course of action, be aware that you'll need to boil about two medium potatoes to get the 1 cup of mash needed for this recipe.

Gather the ingredients for the loaded mashed potato waffles

mashed potato waffle ingredients on counter Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

This recipe starts with mashed potatoes, then adds shredded cheddar for flavor and eggs and flour to provide a waffle-like consistency. Once the waffles are cooked, they're loaded with a topping of sour cream and chives.

Step 1: Make the batter

mixing batter ingredients in metal bowl Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

In a medium bowl, mix together mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, flour, and eggs.

Step 2: Put the potato batter in a waffle maker

potato batter in waffle maker Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

Heat a waffle maker, then lightly spray or oil the inside. Add the prepared batter, being careful not to overfill the waffle maker.

Step 3: Cook the waffles

cheese waffles on white plate Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

Cook for 3 minutes, or until the waffle is nicely browned and the cheese has crisped. Repeat with remaining waffles

Step 4: Load the waffles with toppings, and serve

cheese waffles with sour cream and chive garnish Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

Serve warm, garnished with chopped chives and sour cream.

What are some other ways you could garnish these loaded mashed potato waffles?

cheese waffles on white plate Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

While these loaded mashed potato waffles are great just as they are, you might want to load them up with even more toppings or mix-ins. Barrett feels that "anything you might put on a baked potato" would be a good addition to this recipe, adding that "bacon or sausage come to mind." Both of these breakfast meats, as well as diced ham, cooked chorizo, shredded chicken, or pulled pork, can be stirred into the batter to load your waffles from the inside out. You could also stir in some chopped green onions or add diced chiles for a little heat.

As for topping your loaded mashed potato waffle, try using a fried or scrambled egg. Add some melted cheese and perhaps a slice of ham or a few strips of bacon, top the pile with another waffle, and you'll have yourself an egg-cellent breakfast sandwich. You could also try eating these loaded mashed potato waffles with jelly or maple syrup in place of sour cream and onion if you enjoy sweet and savory flavor pairings.

How can I store mashed potato waffles, and what can I do with leftovers?

cheese waffles on white plate with chives Kara Barrett/Tasting Table

Even if you don't intend to eat all six waffles at once, we'd advise going ahead and cooking up a full batch, since they can make great leftovers. Uneaten waffles should be refrigerated after they've cooled down — Barrett advises keeping them in some type of airtight container, which can either be a releasable tub or a plastic bag. When it comes to reheating them, either the microwave or the oven will do. The waffles can be frozen, too, in which case Barrett recommends that you "thaw after freezing and then warm them back up in the microwave," although you could also cook them in the oven or toaster.

If you're looking to put your leftover loaded mashed potato waffles to new use, try cutting them up into 1-inch squares to make the base for a breakfast casserole. Need some inspiration? Use them in place of the hash browns in our cheesy sausage breakfast casserole or the bread in our ham and cheese strata.

Loaded Mashed Potato Waffles Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
Savory waffles offer a fun shakeup to their sweet counterparts, and this recipe mirrors the ingredients and flavors of a loaded baked potato in its batter.
Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
18
minutes
Servings
6
pieces
cheese waffles on white plate with bowl of sour cream
Total time: 23 minutes
Ingredients
  • 1 cup mashed potatoes
  • 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon chopped chives
  • 2 tablespoons sour cream
Directions
  1. In a medium bowl, mix together mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, flour, and eggs.
  2. Heat a waffle maker, then lightly spray or oil the inside. Add the prepared batter, being careful not to overfill the waffle maker.
  3. Cook for 3 minutes, or until the waffle is nicely browned and the cheese has crisped. Repeat with remaining waffles.
  4. Serve warm, garnished with chopped chives and sour cream.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 191
Total Fat 12.9 g
Saturated Fat 6.5 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 92.3 mg
Total Carbohydrates 9.2 g
Dietary Fiber 0.6 g
Total Sugars 0.6 g
Sodium 332.9 mg
Protein 9.6 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
