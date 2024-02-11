Loaded Mashed Potato Waffles Recipe

Mashed or baked potatoes loaded with cheese, sour cream, onions, and all manner of other toppings make for a great, hearty side dish. Here, developer Kara Barrett is re-purposing the dish into something that she describes as "a savory breakfast waffle channeling lots of baked potato flavor." She assures us that the dish is "very easy" and "super simple" to make, as it features just six ingredients.

One thing Barrett particularly likes about this recipe is that, as she tells us, "It's a fun and tasty way to use leftover mashed potatoes." If you don't happen to have any on hand, though, you might still want to whip up a batch of these waffles for breakfast, brunch, or even a breakfast-for-dinner-type entree. In that case, you could either use instant mashed potatoes or make a fresh batch. If you're opting for the latter course of action, be aware that you'll need to boil about two medium potatoes to get the 1 cup of mash needed for this recipe.