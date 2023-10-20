A Waffle Maker Is The Secret To Using Up Leftover Mashed Potatoes

Leftovers have their perks and pitfalls. Having a meal ready to go in the fridge makes dinnertime a whole lot easier, but eating the same dish on repeat can get a little stale. Most leftovers can be reimagined with a different side, some added veggies, or a whole new presentation. As far as creamy mashed potatoes go, what matters is how you bring them back to life. The secret is a kitchen gadget that likely hasn't been used since your last brunch extravaganza: the waffle maker.

As the name suggests, a waffle maker is commonly used for just that, but the appliance is essentially a panini press with a unique mold. An order of waffles at a diner will usually arrive piled high with butter, maple syrup, and maybe even some whipped cream on top. A sweet treat for breakfast is nothing to complain about, but waffles have a savory alter ego, and mashed potatoes bring it all together. With just 15 minutes or so, last night's boring old mashed potatoes can be reinvented as golden, delicious, waffles.