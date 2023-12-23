Tomato Paste Is The Secret For Robust Flavors In Beans

A piping hot bowl of chili has everything you could possibly want from a bean recipe: It's both savory and hearty, with a touch of sweetness to balance it out. While this could be due to the plethora of spices used in it or the meaty ground beef, tomatoes provide all those qualities — and more. To give your beans the same robust flavor, cook them with tomato paste.

Like dried mushrooms in pasta or leftover parmesan rinds tossed into a broth, tomato paste is the secret to imparting an umami-rich flavor in soups, stews, stocks, and a variety of other dishes. With its ultra-concentrated tomato flavor, a spoonful or two of the paste is all you need to add depth to your beans. The method works with any beans and almost any type of dish. Simmer it with canned beans before making a spicy stew or mix it into cooked beans before serving as a side.

The easiest method is to heat it alongside your aromatics before pouring beans into the pot. Similarly to penne alla vodka, add a scoop of tomato paste to the pot once the onions, shallots, or garlic have softened. Allow the pungent flavors to infuse the tomato paste as you stir; for dried beans, deglaze with a broth and then cook the beans as normal.