How To Prepare Wraps For Perfect Pinwheel Sandwiches Every Time

Pinwheel sandwiches make a cute alternative to a classic sammy. However, these swirly sandos can be finicky to prepare (and even unravel) if you don't stick to a couple of golden rules. The secret to making perfect pinwheel sarnies every time? Choosing large tortillas that are pliable enough to be rolled up neatly without cracking.

The wide radius of a large tortilla is perfect for accommodating a generous layer of fillings, such as deli meats, salad leaves, and spreads. But more importantly, it can be rolled up into a tight spiral that won't unfurl when sliced into pretty swirls. This is why you must select large flour tortillas that you'd use to assemble burritos rather than the small corn tortillas used to make enchiladas.

Secondly, your wraps need to be soft enough to roll. This isn't a problem if you're using fresh homemade tortillas, however, it can be an issue if using store-bought tortillas that include added ingredients that boost their nutritional value, such as seeds, whole grains, or pea protein. Some of these add-ins can cause the tortilla to crack upon rolling when used straight out of the packet. Luckily, warming them up first reduces the risk of creating any unwanted tears where your filling can escape. Simply wrap your tortilla in a damp paper towel and microwave it for a few seconds to soften it up, or warm it on a low heat in a dry pan so it becomes pliable without getting crispy.

