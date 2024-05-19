Light And Fluffy Sourdough Tortilla Recipe

While many recipes in Mexican cuisine start with store-bought tortillas, it's actually not all that difficult to make them from scratch. While this recipe for homemade tortillas does take some time and elbow grease to make, developer Leah Maroney feels that the effort is well worth it, describing the finished product as "super soft and fluffy," adding, "They also taste less processed and have a much fresher flavor." Another way that these tortillas stand out from the kind you might buy in the supermarket is the fact that Maroney makes them with sourdough starter, which is something you can either buy or make yourself.

While you do not need to refrigerate your tortillas, Maroney notes that they will last for up to 1 week if you do. At room temperature, though, they are likely to go stale within 3 days. If you don't think you'll be using them up within either time frame, flour tortillas can be frozen for later use.